IPL 2020 FINAL Date, MI vs DC LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

It's time for the big final in IPL 2020. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the summit clash on 10 November at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai, who are into their sixth IPL final and have four titles in their trophy cabinet, would be aiming for their fifth silverware. They have earlier won the IPL trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. The only time they did not win the title after reaching the finale was in 2010 when they lost to Chennai Super Kings.

Standing in their way to the record fifth title are Shreyas Iyer's boys from Delhi. It would be the first final match for DC in history. They defeated Sunriser Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 on Sunday to qualify for the final.

With Kagiso Rabada leading the wicket-takers list for the 13th edition of the IPL and Anrich Nortje at the seventh spot in the same chart, it has been Delhi's inconsistent batting that has proved to be a bane for a team which is being coached by Australian great Ricky Ponting. Spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin have also contributed by stifling opposition batsmen and picking up crucial wickets.

Apart from opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 603 runs so far this season, all other batsmen have failed to put in a consistent run with the bat. Young and talented Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have been major disappointments.

However, Delhi made some inspired changes against Hyderabad to win the all-important match as they put up a solid 189/3 after batting first before the bowlers completed the victory.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has been one of the bright spots for Delhi this season, opened the batting along with Dhawan as they put up an 86-run stand for the first wicket. Shimron Hetmyer also slammed 42 off 22 after returning to the team as Delhi gave Hyderabad an almost insurmountable target.

Ponting and Iyer would hope for another fruitful batting performance in the final so as to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat against Mumbai in this edition of the IPL.

Rohit Sharma's side, on the other hand, has been the most consistent team of IPL 2020. After finishing at the top of the league table, they registered a 57-run win in Qualifier 1 over Delhi to progress to the final.

The most complete unit in the IPL, Mumbai have been firing on all cylinders. Whether powerplay or at death, there have been putting in memorable performances in both departments — batting and bowling.

They have a massive edge over Delhi as they get ready for the final and are the favourites to lift the trophy on Tuesday, however, past performances hold little value in a final and what matters is who plays the best cricket on the day.

Here's all you need to know about the live broadcast of the IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals:

When is the final match of the IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals?

The final match of the IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is on Tuesday, 10 November 2020.

Where will the IPL 2020 MI vs DC final be played?

The final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the MI vs DC final of the IPL 2020 start?

The final will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 final?

The IPL 2020 final between MI and DC will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande

