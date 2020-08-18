IPL 2020: Dream 11 grabs title sponsorship for tournament's 13th edition

Fantasy sports platform Dream 11 has grabbed the title sponsorship of IPL 2020. After mobile manufacturing company Vivo backed out itself from the current edition of the league, BCCI was in search of a new sponsor. There were many contenders who wanted to associate with world's premier T20 league, but Dream 11 won the race after reportedly signing a Rs 222-crore deal with the board.

"Dream 11 has won the rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore," IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel was quoted by PTI.

Chinese company Vivo had to suspend the contract with BCCI after border tensions between India and China emerged, leading to heavy criticism of both the company and the board.

It was learned that the Tata group didn't place a final bid while two education technology companies, BYJUs (201 crore) and Unacademy (170 crore), came second and third respectively.

Vivo and the BCCI suspended a Rs 440 crore per year deal for this season owing to the border stand-off between India and China.

A PTI report said retention of Vivo as title sponsors, "evoked sharp reactions from some quarters, including organisations such as The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM)."

The 13th edition of IPL will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 19 September to 10 November.