IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik steps aside as KKR captain, World Cup winner Eoin Morgan takes over

After seven games played in the IPL 2020 season, Dinesh Karthik has stepped away from the Kolkata Knight Riders' captaincy role. KKR have won four, lost three, and are fourth in the IPL standings. The announcement comes a few hours before KKR take the field against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

A statement on the KKR website said Karthik is handing over the captaincy duties to Eoin Morgan to focus on his batting. In the seven matches, 'DK' has scored 108 runs at an average of just over 15 runs with a best of 58 coming against Kings XI Punjab on 10 October. In that contest, KKR won by 2 runs and Karthik won the Man of the Match award.

“We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," said Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore.

📰 "DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap," says CEO and MD @VenkyMysore #IPL2020 #KKR https://t.co/6dwX45FNg5 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020

"While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes. We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice-captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner.”

"On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward," read the statement from the team.

Morgan, who captained the England ODI side to World Cup triumph in 2019, was acquired by KKR for Rs 5.25 crore at the December 2019 auction.