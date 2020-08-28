IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik says Kolkata Knight Riders had to let go of Chris Lynn with a 'heavy heart'

With the 2020 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin in September, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik said that they had to let go of opening batsman Chris Lynn “with a heavy heart”.

In a video shared on IPL's official site, Karthik called Chris Lynn an 'absolute gun'.

“We had to let go of Lynn with a heavy heart, whatever time he spent with the franchise, he was an absolute gun," he said.

He mentioned how there are certain situations that cannot be helped. Karthik signed off by saying how fond he was of the Australian player.

The right-handed batsman was given up for auction in December 2019 when Mumbai Indians bought him for his base price of Rs 2 crore. The Australian hard hitter was initially bought by KKR in 2014, after which the franchise again went for him with a Rs 9.6 crore bid in the 2018 auctions.

KKR bought England batsman Eoin Morgan in the last auction. Karthik also shared his anticipation of playing with the World Cup winning captain in the latest clip.

“Eoin Morgan is there with us for this season, I have met him a couple of times, he is a gem of a guy, being a solid human being is something that everyone looks at, he is a World Cup-winning captain”. He also mentioned that he will try learning from Morgan.

The Kolkata team bought the wicketkeeper batsman for Rs 5.25 crore. He will be there to give stability in the middle overs and his experience will be of immense help for the two time winners, reported Sportskeeda.

IPL’s 13th installment is all set to begin in the UAE from 19 September.