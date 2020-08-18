IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals sign South African pacer Anrich Nortje as replacement for Chris Woakes

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje might finally get a chance to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut as he was signed by Delhi Capital (DC) on Tuesday for the upcoming season.
The pacer comes in as a replacement for England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who had earlier pulled out of this year's T20 league. Woakes was bought for Rs 1.5 crore by DC in the IPL auction.
Nortje had the opportunity to play in the IPL last season when he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but a shoulder injury cut short his chances of making his debut.
A 🇿🇦 fast bowler ✅
Clocks 150 km/hr ✅
Yorker specialist ✅
We've heard that before, haven't we? 😉@KagisoRabada25, time to welcome your new bowling companion 😎#WelcomeAnrich @AnrichNortje02 #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/AQO61nhxXl
— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 18, 2020
“I am excited to join the Delhi Capitals, a team that was the talk of the tournament last season. With its exciting mix of experienced and young players and a stellar coaching line up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity," Nortje said on joining DC.
The 26-year-old fast bowler has so far played six Tests, seven ODIs and three T20Is for the national team, taking 19, 14 and two wickets respectively. He will join compatriot Kagiso Rabada at DC.
