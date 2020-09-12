IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Factbox, the drowsy devils

IPL titles: 0

Delhi Daredevils as they were called earlier endured a tough time season after season failing to qualify for the Playoffs for six straight seasons starting 2013 season. It was only last season that they broke the duck making it to Qualifier 2 where they lost to Chennai Super Kings. Delhi Capitals, as they were rebranded last season, have been been the worst team in the IPL and are the only team in the league to not have made it to the final. They have made it to the semis/playoffs only four times in 12 seasons and have finished last in the group four times.

Here's how they have fared year on year:

How did they fare the previous season: Last year was sort of a revival for DC. After going six consecutive years without making it to the Playoffs, a young and vibrant Delhi side finally broke that door open by ending 3rd in the group stage. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator but ended up losing to CSK in the Qualifier-2.

Win Percentage: Delhi Capitals have had the worst win percentage for teams to have played more than 100 matches in the league. They stand at 44 percent with 76 wins and 97 losses (the most by any team) from 177 games with four ending in No Result.

Highest Run-getter: Virender Sehwag

Sehwag leads Delhi's run-scoring chart with 2174 runs from 79 innings at 29.37. He's scored one century and 15 fifties and possessed a strike rate of 160.32.

From the current crop, Rishabh Pant is the highest run-getter for Delhi with 1736 runs from 54 innings at 36.16. He has the best strike-rate among all DC batsmen - 162.69 and has hit one century and 11 fifties for the franchise.

Highest wicket taker: Amit Mishra

The veteran has been a consistent performer for DC over the years. He's scalped 97 wickets from 92 innings at 23.97. He has one five-for and one four-fer to his name and an impressive economy rate of 7.33 and strike rate of 19.6.

Highest individual score: Rishabh Pant 128 not out from 63 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi in 2018

Walking in at 21/2 in the 4th over, Pant hit a whirlwind 128 not out off 63 balls to catapult Delhi to 187/5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, his efforts went in vain as Shikhar Dhawan (92) and Kane Williamson chased the target down with seven balls and nine wickets to spare.

Highest team score: 231/4 vs KXIP in Delhi in 2011

Powered by David Warner (48 ball 77) and Virender Sehwag's (35-ball 77) half-centuries, DD posted 231/4 against KXIP at the then called Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Shaun Marsh led KXIP's fight with a 46-ball 95 but Punjab fell well short, by 29 runs. Warner was named the Man of the Match.

Favourite opponent: Deccan Chargers

Delhi have had the best win percentage against Deccan Chargers (For teams against whom DC have played 10 or more matches). They have won 7 out of the 11 matches and lost 4 with a win percentage of 63.63. Among the current teams (against whom they have played 10 or more matches), they have the best record against Mumbai Indians - 50 percent having won 12 and lost 12 of the 24 matches played.

Bogey team: Chennai Super Kings

Delhi have struggled against CSK with 15 losses from 21 matches and just 6 wins, making their win percentage just 28.57 percent.

When they played in the UAE: The Daredevils as they were known back then had a mixed outing in the UAE with two wins and three losses from five matches.

Lesser known facts:

- Delhi have suffered joint-most number of consecutive defeats in a season - 9 in 2014. Pune suffered the same fate in the 2012 season.

- They also hold the record jointly with Pune for most consecutive defeats overall - 11. (Delhi's extending from 2014 to 2015 and Pune's extending from 2012 t0 2013).

- There has been 117 ducks recorded in the DC jersey so far - the most among all the teams in the tournament so far.

Purchases, releases and squad

IPL 2020 auctions players bought: Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

IPL 2020 players traded in: Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin

IPL 2020 Retained players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Released players: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro.

Full squad:

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande

