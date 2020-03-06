First Cricket
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes pulls out of IPL to stay fresh for England Test team, says report

Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes has pulled out of the upcoming IPL to stay fresh ahead of England's home Test summer, according to a media report.

Press Trust of India, Mar 06, 2020 23:32:12 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) to stay fresh ahead of England's home Test summer, according to a media report.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Chris Woakes pulls out of IPL to stay fresh for England Test team, says report

File image of Chris Woakes. Reuters

Englishman Woakes, who was bought for Rs 1.5 crore by Delhi Capitals at IPL auction, has not played a T20 since August 2018, and last played a T20I for England in November 2015.

England play six home Tests next summer, starting with a series against West Indies which begins on June 4.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, the 31-year-old bowling all-rounder has withdrawn from the IPL, starting 29 March.

Woakes was one of eight overseas players in the Delhi Capitals squad alongside Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada and Shimron Hetmyer, with only four permitted per game.

Woakes had a mixed record in his previous two IPL seasons. In 2017, he took 17 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders with an economy rate of 8.77, but in 2018 played only five games for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and conceded 10.36 runs per over.

Woakes has been a member of England's recent Test squads, playing one Test against both New Zealand and South Africa, and is one of only four frontline seam options in their squad in Sri Lanka.

