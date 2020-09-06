IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' assistant physiotherapist tests positive for COVID-19, to be isolated for next 14 days

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals reported their first COVID-19 case after their assistant physiotherapist tested positive for the virus on Sunday. This comes on the same day when the IPL fixtures were announced, with the tournament starting on 19 September.

The franchise confirmed that the physiotherapist was in mandatory quarantine. Two of his three tests had come negative.

“He was going through his mandatory quarantine, and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one. He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with, any players or staff of the franchise,” DC said in a press release.

“He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad,” the statement added.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had reported that 13 members, including two players, had tested positive for coronavirus. All their players, except two players who tested positive, resumed training on Friday after returning negative tests.

Ahead of their arrival in UAE, Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik had also tested positive for the deadly virus. He then cleared the isolation period and testing protocols, after which he joined the team.

CSK, who will be without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, will kick-start the tournament with a marquee clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Abu Dhabi on 19 September. Meanwhile, DC will are slated to begin their campaign against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai the following day.