Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020: CSK, MI stars criticised for 'healthy waistlines' in opener of 'Indian Paunch League'

  • Agence France-Presse
  • September 20th, 2020
  • 14:32:03 IST
Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians line up or front line heroesduring match 1 of season 13 Dream 11 of Indian Premier League (IPL) held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 19th September 2020. Photo by: Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for BCCI

Rohit Sharma didn't look his fittest in the IPL 2020 opener against CSK. Sportzpics

Leading cricketers from Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been slammed for their "healthy waistlines" during the opening match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.

Some players were returning to professional cricket for the first time in six months after global sport was put on hold amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus-delayed Twenty20 tournament was postponed and then moved to the United Arab Emirates, with India's cricket-crazy fans watching Chennai outplay Mumbai on Saturday on their televisions and mobile phones.

Many expressed surprise at seeing top players including Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, batsman Saurabh Tiwary and Chennai spinner Piyush Chawla sporting a post-lockdown paunch.

"I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit," former India field hockey captain Viren Rasquinha wrote on Twitter.

"I can't think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels."

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted that there were a "couple of healthy waistlines today".

Social media users joked that the cash-rich IPL was now the "India Paunch League".

"Indian Paunch League (IPL) looking at all the bulging waistlines..looks like a veterans series match..," one user tweeted.

Meanwhile Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni stood out with his bulging biceps on his return to the cricket field after more than a year on the sidelines.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who retired from international cricket last month, last played for India in their semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

Fans swooned at their idol's body, with one user tweeting: "Dhoni looks WWE ready".

Updated Date: September 20, 2020 14:32:03 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 CSK Quiz: How well do you know the Chennai Super Kings?
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 CSK Quiz: How well do you know the Chennai Super Kings?

Let's test your knowledge on all things Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: CSK captain MS Dhoni says players' experience pays off as team secure victory over Mumbai Indians
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: CSK captain MS Dhoni says players' experience pays off as team secure victory over Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni feels that his team's tremendous "experience" has paid off during the five-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener

IPL 2020: 'Ready to put my body on the line', Piyush Chawla gears up for CSK challenge and Dhoni reunion
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: 'Ready to put my body on the line', Piyush Chawla gears up for CSK challenge and Dhoni reunion

Just like his captain at CSK, MS Dhoni, Piyush Chawla is a believer in following the process. He wants to win matches for the team via attacking cricket and is ready for the new challenge upfront.