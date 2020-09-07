IPL 2020: CSK CEO KS Viswanathan says MS Dhoni will 'take care of team' amid Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh's absence

Despite Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh's withdrawal from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO KS Viswanathan has assured fans that the team remains in good shape and that there is no need to worry.

The CEO was speaking in a special video uploaded on the team's official Twitter handle. Viswanathan has said that “thalaivan” Mahendra Singh Dhoni will deal with the pressure perfectly and the team will fare well under his leadership.

Viswanathan said, “This is to confirm that the team is in very good shape, we need not worry. We have a skipper who has navigated us through very tough times”.

Addressing Dhoni as “thalaivan”, he said that the wicketkeeper-batsman “will definitely take care of the team”. He also informed the fans that the team has started practice and was confident this year.

The CEO said that the players are having regular Zoom meetings with the coach and captain. He also showed faith in the CSK fanclub adding that he is very confident that the Chennai Super Kings fan club will definitely look up to the team. He added that he hopes the ‘yellow fever’ will catch up throughout India as well as in Dubai.

Suresh Raina, who was also the vice-captain of the side, was the first to pull out of the tournament. He cited personal reasons and returned back to India. He will be missing the entire tournament after his family in Pathankot, Punjab had to fall prey to an incident that led to the death of two of his kin.

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also decided to sit out this year owing to “personal reasons”.

Meanwhile, CSK take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Abu Dhabi on 19 September. The match starts at 7.30 pm.