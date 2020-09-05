IPL 2020: CSK can take Jalaj Saxena as replacement for Harbhajan Singh, says Deep Dasgupta

Harbhajan Singh's exit from IPL 2020 due to personal reasons has opened up a conversation about who should replace the off-spinner in the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings squad in the upcoming season.

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta in interaction with ESPNCricinfo, said CSK should opt for all-rounder Jalaj Saxena as a replacement for Harbhajan.

“I think Jalaj Saxena deserves a place, he’s a good enough all-rounder. I think they might look at him, he’s a very good option for Bhajji’s replacement,” he was quoted as saying.

Dasgupta added that Saxena has got a lot of experience not just in red ball cricket but also in white ball cricket. He also said that the squad will miss Harbhajan's experience despite not playing a single match since last year's IPL.

"He didn’t play much after last season but with someone of that experience, you have to back them and that’s what CSK has done. So they will miss him, maybe not too much but a bit for sure.”

Saxena has a lot of experience across all formats of the game and has picked up 49 wickets in 54 T20s at an economy rate of 6.92.

Harbhajan became the second high-profile cricketer after Suresh Raina to pull out of this year's IPL owing to personal reasons.