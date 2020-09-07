IPL 2020: Check out the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals — opponents, date, venue and India time

Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the first time in 12 years. Since winning the inaugural edition back in 2008, they have only made the playoffs thrice- in 2013, 2015 and 2018. And despite boasting of big stars like Ben Stokes last term, RR finished seventh with just five wins (A total of 11 points).

The Royals suffered six defeats in their opening eight games last season, and Steve Smith replaced Ajinkya Rahane as skipper of the team.

And with Rahane being bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for the new season, Smith will retain captaincy duties this term.

RR strengthened their squad during the IPL auctions in December last year, acquiring the likes of talented youngsters Yashaswi Jaiswal (Rs 2.4 crore), Tom Curran (Rs 1 crore), Oshane Thomas ( Rs 50 lakh), apart from experienced campaigners like Robin Uthappa (Rs 3 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 3 crore) and David Miller (Rs 75 lakh).

RR will kick-start their campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 22 September at Sharjah. They play three matches in Sharjah, five in Abu Dhabi and six in Dubai.

Here’s the full IPL 2020 schedule for RR: