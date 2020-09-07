IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Chennai Super Kings — opponents, date, venue and India time

Chennai Super Kings have been in the news right from the time they landed in UAE. It all started with 13 contingent members including two players testing positive for COVID-19, followed by vice-captain and IPL veteran Suresh Raina leaving UAE due personal reasons, with the CEO announcing that he will not be taking part in the whole tournament.
These two developments came in as a big shock for the CSK camp as they could not start their training on time as players went to an extended period of isolation and with Raina missing, the team's balance has been disturbed. Now with Harbhajan Singh also pulling out last-minute, again due to personal reasons, CSK have started off the tournament already on a shaky note.
MS Dhoni, who announced his international retirement on 15 August this year, has his task cut out to make sure the void left by Raina and Harbhajan is filled quickly. Not to forget, he still has able players in Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav and Dwayne Bravo. Their bowling department also looks balanced with some quality pace and spin options available.
Here's CSK's full schedule in IPL 2020:
|Match
|Versus
|Date and Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|19 September, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|22 September, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|25 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|5
|Kings XI Punjab
|4 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|17 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|10
|Rajasthan Royals
|19 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|11
|Mumbai Indians
|23 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|12
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|25 October, 3.30 pm
|Dubai
|13
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|29 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|14
|Kings XI Punjab
|1 November, 3.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
