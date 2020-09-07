Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Chennai Super Kings — opponents, date, venue and India time

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 7th, 2020
  • 15:04:55 IST

Chennai Super Kings have been in the news right from the time they landed in UAE. It all started with 13 contingent members including two players testing positive for COVID-19, followed by vice-captain and IPL veteran Suresh Raina leaving UAE due personal reasons, with the CEO announcing that he will not be taking part in the whole tournament.

These two developments came in as a big shock for the CSK camp as they could not start their training on time as players went to an extended period of isolation and with Raina missing, the team's balance has been disturbed. Now with Harbhajan Singh also pulling out last-minute, again due to personal reasons, CSK have started off the tournament already on a shaky note.

MS Dhoni, who announced his international retirement on 15 August this year, has his task cut out to make sure the void left by Raina and Harbhajan is filled quickly. Not to forget, he still has able players in Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav and Dwayne Bravo. Their bowling department also looks balanced with some quality pace and spin options available.

Here's CSK's full schedule in IPL 2020: 

Match Versus Date and Time (IST) Venue
1 Mumbai Indians 19 September, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
2 Rajasthan Royals 22 September, 7.30 pm Sharjah
3 Delhi Capitals 25 September, 7.30 pm Dubai
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 October, 7.30 pm Dubai
5 Kings XI Punjab 4 October, 7.30 pm Dubai
6 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 October, 7.30 pm Dubai
8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 October, 7.30 pm Dubai
9 Delhi Capitals 17 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah
10 Rajasthan Royals 19 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
11 Mumbai Indians 23 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah
12 Royal Challengers Bangalore 25 October, 3.30 pm Dubai
13 Kolkata Knight Riders 29 October, 7.30 pm Dubai
14 Kings XI Punjab 1 November, 3.30 pm Abu Dhabi

Click here for full schedule of IPL 2020

Updated Date: September 07, 2020 15:04:55 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason, says Suresh Raina
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason, says Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has spoken about his decision to leave the IPL bubble in UAE with Chennai Super Kings and return to India.

IPL 2020: CSK squad, except two cricketers, to start training after clearing third round of testing for COVID-19
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: CSK squad, except two cricketers, to start training after clearing third round of testing for COVID-19

MS Dhoni and all other Chennai Super Kings players, except for the COVID-19 afflicted duo of Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will start training from Friday evening after clearing a third round of testing for the virus

IPL 2020: From Suresh Raina to Lasith Malinga, list of players who have withdrawn from this season
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: From Suresh Raina to Lasith Malinga, list of players who have withdrawn from this season

With another season of the Indian Premier League less than a fortnight away, we take a look at the players who have pulled out of the cash-rich league's 13th edition, which will be held in a bio-secure bubble in UAE.