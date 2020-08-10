IPL 2020: Brett Lee picks Chennai Super Kings as favourites to win this year's tournament

While cricket fans are elated with the fact that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally taking place in 2020, it will be interesting to see how the sides fare on foreign grounds.

As far as former Australian bowler Brett Lee is concerned, he already has a favourite.

Brett Lee has put his faith in the Chennai Super Kings for winning this year's IPL, set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Speaking with Sanjay Manjrekar and Jatin Sapru on Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports, the pacer said the more number of experienced and mature players in CSK is one of the main reasons behind the side's success.

"I reckon their strength is that their players are a bit more elderly, mature,” he stated, adding that they have got the youth but they also have a number of players who have been around for a long time, which according to him is their greatest strength

With Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain, CSK has had a pretty consistent team over the years. Starting from Shane Watson in the top order, to Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayadu makeup for a solid batting line-up, the balanced team has the support of experienced bowlers like Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla and Imran Tahir.

Another reason to pick them as the likely winner, Lee said, was because of the spin-friendly ground and the favourable temperature in the UAE. The cricketer added that he looked at the forecast of the next two or three weeks and it is 40 degrees, which means that the wickets will surely turn. According to him this will make CSK will feel a lot more at home.

Batting for the impactful spin attack, Lee said, "Imagine all those spinners getting big rips, big turn. I reckon they are definitely suited for this tournament and should definitely be favourites".