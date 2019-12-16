First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
WI in IND Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
SL in PAK Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020 auctions to go ahead in Kolkata as scheduled despite protests over Citizenship Amendment Act, confirms BCCI official

The protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act notwithstanding, the players' auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) will go ahead in Kolkata as scheduled on Thursday.

Press Trust of India, Dec 16, 2019 20:48:31 IST

New Delhi: The protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act notwithstanding, the players' auction for the Indian Premier League will go ahead in Kolkata as scheduled on Thursday.

There have been reports of violence in West Bengal but Kolkata hasn't exactly been affected.

IPL 2020 auctions to go ahead in Kolkata as scheduled despite protests over Citizenship Amendment Act, confirms BCCI official

File image of the IPL auction. Twitter @IPL

It is reliably learnt that Delhi Capitals' management team that will be representing the franchise at the auction will be reaching Kolkata on Tuesday to start their final preparation.

"As of Monday evening, IPL auctions are on. Franchises will start arriving by tomorrow evening and Wednesday morning," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

As many as 332 cricketers will go under the hammer at the IPL auction in Kolkata on 19 December with Australia's Glenn Maxwell and South African Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

This year's auction is a small one with only 73 slots are there to be filled in the eight franchises and only 29 of them can be foreign buys.

The amended Citizenship law, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, has been met with strong protests across north-east and West Bengal.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 20:48:31 IST

Tags : Citizenship Amendment Act, Cricket, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League 2020, IPL, IPL 2020 Auction, IPL Auction 2020, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all