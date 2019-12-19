IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: A total of 332 cricketers are set to go under the hammer including 186 Indian players. The eight franchises have a total remaining purse of Rs 207.65 crore.

Preview: There's still a lot of time left for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but it's only a matter of hours before the auction kicks off in Kolkata on Thursday.

A total of 332 cricketers are set to go under the hammer, which will include top international players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. Among Indians cricketers, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat will hope to make it big on the auction day. The auction list contains 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations.

The eight franchises have a total remaining purse of Rs 207.65 crore with Kings XI Punjab having the maximum amount to spend — Rs 42.70 crore. Chennai Super Kings have only Rs 14.60 crore in the bank and they need to fill five spots.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 slots left while Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have to pick 11 players to make up their squad.

Here’s a quick glance at the eight franchises and their players released and retained, as well as salary caps:

Rajasthan Royals

Players retained: Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra.

Players traded in: Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot

Players released: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.

Available slots: Indian - 7, Overseas - 4

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 28.90 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

Players released: Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Srikant Munde, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje

Available slots: Indian - 7, overseas - 4

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 35.65 crore

Delhi Capitals

Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Players released: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro.

Acquired and released: Mayank Markande

Players traded in: Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin

Available slots: Indian - 6, overseas - 5

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 27.85 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players retained: Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha.

Players released: Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan.

Traded players: None

Available slots: Indian - 5, overseas - 2

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 17 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Players retained: Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur and Suresh Raina.

Players released: Chaitanya Bishnoi, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey, Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings and Scott Kuggeleijn.

Players traded: None

Available slots: India - 3, overseas - 2.

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 14.60 crore

Mumbai Indians

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Players released: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph.

Players traded in: Sherfone Rutherford, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Players traded out: Mayank Markande, Siddhesh Lad.

Available slots: Indian - 7, Overseas - 2.

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 13.05 crore

Kings XI Punjab

Players retained: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin.

Players released: Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques and Agnivesh Ayachi.

Players traded in: Jagdeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Players traded out: Ravichandran Ashwin

Available slots: Indian - 5, overseas - 4.

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 42.70 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players retained: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Navdeep Saini.

Players released: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Prayas Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar and Dale Steyn.

Transfers: None

Available slots: Indian - 6, overseas - 6

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 27.90 crore.