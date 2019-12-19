Back to Firstpost
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

IPL 2020 Auction LIVE Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal heads to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 Cr; Pat Cummins records pay dirt

Date: Thursday, 19 December, 2019 18:09 IST

Venue:

Yet to Start

IPL 2020 Auction LIVE Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal heads to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 Cr; Pat Cummins records pay dirt

Highlights

18:09 (IST)

Players sold in this IPL Auction so far:

Chris Lynn, MI

Eoin Morgan, KKR

Robin Uthappa, RR

Jason Roy, DC

Aaron Finch, RCB

Glenn Maxwell, KXIP

Chris Woakes, DC

Pat Cummins, KKR

Sam Curran, CSK

Chris Morris, RCB

Alex Carey, DC

Jaydev Unadkat, RR

Nathan Coulter-Nile, MI

Sheldon Cottrell, KXIP

Piyush Chawla, CSK

Rahul Tripathi, KKR

Virat Singh, SRH

Priyam Garg, SRH

Deepak Hooda, KXIP

Varun Chakaravarthy, KKR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR

Anuj Rawat, RR

Kartik Tyagi, RR

Ishan Poreal, KXIP

M Siddharth, KKR

Ravi Bishnoi, KXIP

Akash Singh, RR

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
18:09 (IST)
18:07 (IST)

Feel good news for Porel

18:06 (IST)

Ravi Bishnoi:

He is a leg-spinner and plays for Rajasthan. He has taken six wickets from six T20 matches at an economy rate of 6.57.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
18:06 (IST)
18:04 (IST)

UNSOLD: Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad who is only 14 years old doesn't find any buyers. He has a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

18:03 (IST)

R Sai Kishore:

He took 20 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019/20 at an average of 10.40 and a strike rate of 13.4 from 12 innings – the most by any player. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
18:03 (IST)
18:03 (IST)

Ishan Porel's performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019/20:

0/4, 2/22, 0/16, 0/28, 1/21, 1/22, 3/23

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
18:03 (IST)
18:02 (IST)

Kartik Tyagi has not played a T20 match yet. He plays for Uttar Pradesh in First Class Cricket.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
18:02 (IST)
18:02 (IST)

UNSOLD: R Sai Kishore finds no buyers and has to go back into the bag.

18:02 (IST)

SOLD: Ravi Bishnoi gets sold to KXIP for Rs 2 crore after having a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

18:00 (IST)

UNSOLD: Midhun Sudeshan goes unsold. No buyers for him at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

18:00 (IST)

SOLD: M Siddharth sold for base price of Rs 20 lakh to KKR

17:59 (IST)

UNSOLD: KC Cariappa goes unsold at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. KKR had once paid Rs 2.40 crore for the spinner.

17:57 (IST)

UNSOLD: Austrlaian cricketer Riley Meredith goes unsold. And that's end of set 10.

17:56 (IST)

SOLD: Young pacer Ishan Porel goes for Rs 20 lakh to KXIP at his base price.

17:55 (IST)

SOLD: UP's bowler Kartik Tyagi has been bought by RR for Rs 1.30 crore.

17:53 (IST)

UNSOLD: Tushar Deshpande also goes unsold. Owners playing the waiting game here.

17:52 (IST)

UNSOLD: Kulwant Khejroliya finds no buyers.

17:51 (IST)

SOLD: Akash Singh breaks the trend as he is snapped up by RR for Rs 20 lakh at his base price. 

17:50 (IST)

Anuj Rawat plays for Delhi in First Class cricket. His SR in T20 cricket is 112.98 from 15 matches.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
17:50 (IST)
17:50 (IST)

UNSOLD: Vishnu Vinod is another player to go unsold. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

17:49 (IST)

UNSOLD: Ankush Bains goes unsold. No buyers for him at base price of Rs 20 lakh.

17:49 (IST)

UNSOLD: Prabhsimran Singh is another player to go unsold. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

17:48 (IST)

UNSOLD: No buyers for KS Bharat as he also goes unsold at the base price of Rs 20 lakh.

17:48 (IST)

UNSOLD: Kedar Devdhar goes unsold at the base price of Rs 20 lakh.

17:46 (IST)

SOLD: Delhi youngster and batsman Anuj Rawat has been bought by RR for Rs 80 lakh.

17:46 (IST)

The Mumbai prodigy has created a lot of waves in the circuit already!

17:46 (IST)

Yashasvi Jaiswal:

He is the first teenager to score a double century in List-A cricket – 17y 292d.

He is also the first 21st century born player to score a double century in List-A cricket. 

17:45 (IST)

UNSOLD: Shahrukh Khan also doesn't find any buyers. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. 

17:44 (IST)

UNSOLD: Pavan Deshpande goes unsold. No buyers at base price of Rs 20 lakh.

17:43 (IST)

UNSOLD: No interest for Daniel Sams as the Australian goes unsold at base price of Rs 20 lakh. 

17:43 (IST)

SOLD: Young batsman Yashashvi Jaiswal goes for Rs 2.40 crore to RR. Don't forget he use to be a hawker once. 

17:40 (IST)

Varun Chakaravarthy:

Varun Chakarvarthy's ratio of selling price (INR 8.40 crore) to base price (INR 20 lacs) of 42.00 was the highest in IPL Auction 2019. He was the joint most expensive player in last year's auction alongside Unadkat.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
17:40 (IST)
17:40 (IST)

Deepak Hooda batting average in each IPL season:

2015 : 16.78

2016 : 10.29

2017 : 26.00

2018 : 21.75

2019 : 10.67

Overall : 14.56

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
17:40 (IST)
17:39 (IST)

SOLD: Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy snapped up for Rs 4 crore by KKR after having a base price of Rs 30 lakh. He went fopr Rs 8.4 crore last year. 

17:38 (IST)

SOLD: Deepak Hooda goes to KXIP for Rs 50 lakh. A decent all-rounder, Hooda should be a great addition to the Punjab team.

17:36 (IST)

Priyam Garg:

He is currently leading the Under-19 Indian team for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020. 

17:36 (IST)

Virat Singh:

His performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019/20:

Innings - 10, Runs - 343, Ave. - 57.16, SR - 142.32

17:35 (IST)

SOLD: Hyderabad snap up another young batsman. This time India's U-19 captain Priyam Garg for Rs 1.90 crore. 

17:33 (IST)

Rahul Tripathi:

He has scored 758 runs from 33 innings at a strike rate of 137.32 in IPL. His last five scores in T20 cricket: 61, 3, 7, 63*, 25

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
17:33 (IST)
17:33 (IST)

SOLD: Surprise, surprise! Young batsman Virat Singh has been snapped up by Hyderabad for Rs 1.90 crore.

17:32 (IST)

SOLD: Rahul Tripathi goes to KKR for Rs 60 lakh. A good buy indeed considering he's more than a decent Indian batsman. He played for RR last season.

17:29 (IST)

UNSOLD: Harpreet Bhatia also goes unsold. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh but fails to find buyers. 

17:28 (IST)

UNSOLD: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy star Rohan Kadam goes unsold. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

17:28 (IST)

UNSOLD: Former U-19 World Cup winning star Manjot Kalra goes unsold. He played for DC last season and has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

17:25 (IST)

Players sold so far in this year's auction:

Chris Lynn, MI
Eoin Morgan, KKR
Robin Uthappa, RR
Jason Roy, DC
Aaron Finch, RCB
Glenn Maxwell, KXIP
Chris Woakes, DC
Pat Cummins, KKR
Sam Curran, CSK
Chris Morris, RCB
Alex Carey, DC
Jaydev Unadkat, RR
Nathan Coulter-Nile, MI
Sheldon Cottrell, KXIP
Piyush Chawla, CSK

17:24 (IST)

We will get to see the salute celebration a lot now in the IPL:

17:21 (IST)

Hayden Walsh Jr.:

He was the highest wicket-taker in CPL – 2019. (Matches – 9, Wickets – 22, Average – 12.68, SR – 9.1, ER – 8.28)

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
17:21 (IST)
17:21 (IST)

Piyush Chawla in IPL Auctions over the years:

2011 : USD 900K to KXIP
2014 : INR 4.25 cr to KKR
2018 : INR 4.20 cr to KKR
2020 : INR 6.75 cr to CSK*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
17:21 (IST)
17:21 (IST)

Looks like CSK continuing their formula of – spin to win

17:18 (IST)

Okay, time for a break. A much needed one after an intense round of bidding where we saw a lot of players going unsold while Sheldon Cottrell got sold for Rs 8.5 crore to KXIP.

Load More

IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: A total of 332 cricketers are set to go under the hammer including 186 Indian players.  The eight franchises have a total remaining purse of Rs 207.65 crore.

Preview: There's still a lot of time left for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but it's only a matter of hours before the auction kicks off in Kolkata on Thursday.

A total of 332 cricketers are set to go under the hammer, which will include top international players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. Among Indians cricketers, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat will hope to make it big on the auction day. The auction list contains 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations.

The eight franchises have a total remaining purse of Rs 207.65 crore with Kings XI Punjab having the maximum amount to spend — Rs 42.70 crore. Chennai Super Kings have only Rs 14.60 crore in the bank and they need to fill five spots.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 slots left while Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have to pick 11 players to make up their squad.

Here’s a quick glance at the eight franchises and their players released and retained, as well as salary caps:

Rajasthan Royals

Players retained: Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra.

Players traded in: Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot

Players released: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.

Available slots: Indian - 7, Overseas - 4

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 28.90 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

Players released: Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Srikant Munde, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje

Available slots: Indian - 7, overseas - 4

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 35.65 crore

Delhi Capitals

Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Players released: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro.

Acquired and released: Mayank Markande

Players traded in: Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin

Available slots: Indian - 6, overseas - 5

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 27.85 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players retained: Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha.

Players released: Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan.

Traded players: None

Available slots: Indian - 5, overseas - 2

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 17 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Players retained: Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur and Suresh Raina.

Players released: Chaitanya Bishnoi, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey, Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings and Scott Kuggeleijn.

Players traded: None

Available slots: India - 3, overseas - 2.

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 14.60 crore

Mumbai Indians

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Players released: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph.

Players traded in: Sherfone Rutherford, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Players traded out: Mayank Markande, Siddhesh Lad.

Available slots: Indian - 7, Overseas - 2.

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 13.05 crore

Kings XI Punjab

Players retained: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin.

Players released: Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques and Agnivesh Ayachi.

Players traded in:  Jagdeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Players traded out: Ravichandran Ashwin

Available slots: Indian - 5, overseas - 4.

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 42.70 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players retained: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Navdeep Saini.

Players released: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Prayas Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar and Dale Steyn.

Transfers: None

Available slots: Indian - 6, overseas - 6

Amount remaining in purse: Rs 27.90 crore.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019

Tags : #Chennai Super Kings #Chris Lynn #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2020 #IPL 2020 Auction #Josh Hazlewood #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight Riders #Mumbai Indians #Pat Cummins #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #T20 Cricket

Also See