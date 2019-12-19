-
Live Updates
IPL 2020 Auction LIVE Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal heads to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 Cr; Pat Cummins records pay dirt
Date: Thursday, 19 December, 2019 18:09 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
Highlights
-
18:02 (IST)
SOLD: Ravi Bishnoi gets sold to KXIP for Rs 2 crore after having a base price of Rs 20 lakh.
-
18:00 (IST)
SOLD: M Siddharth sold for base price of Rs 20 lakh to KKR
-
17:56 (IST)
SOLD: Young pacer Ishan Porel goes for Rs 20 lakh to KXIP at his base price.
-
17:55 (IST)
SOLD: UP's bowler Kartik Tyagi has been bought by RR for Rs 1.30 crore.
-
17:51 (IST)
SOLD: Akash Singh breaks the trend as he is snapped up by RR for Rs 20 lakh at his base price.
-
17:46 (IST)
SOLD: Delhi youngster and batsman Anuj Rawat has been bought by RR for Rs 80 lakh.
-
17:43 (IST)
SOLD: Young batsman Yashashvi Jaiswal goes for Rs 2.40 crore to RR. Don't forget he use to be a hawker once.
-
17:39 (IST)
SOLD: Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy snapped up for Rs 4 crore by KKR after having a base price of Rs 30 lakh. He went fopr Rs 8.4 crore last year.
-
17:38 (IST)
SOLD: Deepak Hooda goes to KXIP for Rs 50 lakh. A decent all-rounder, Hooda should be a great addition to the Punjab team.
-
17:35 (IST)
SOLD: Hyderabad snap up another young batsman. This time India's U-19 captain Priyam Garg for Rs 1.90 crore.
-
17:33 (IST)
SOLD: Surprise, surprise! Young batsman Virat Singh has been snapped up by Hyderabad for Rs 1.90 crore.
-
17:32 (IST)
SOLD: Rahul Tripathi goes to KKR for Rs 60 lakh. A good buy indeed considering he's more than a decent Indian batsman. He played for RR last season.
-
17:25 (IST)
Players sold so far in this year's auction:
Chris Lynn, MI
Eoin Morgan, KKR
Robin Uthappa, RR
Jason Roy, DC
Aaron Finch, RCB
Glenn Maxwell, KXIP
Chris Woakes, DC
Pat Cummins, KKR
Sam Curran, CSK
Chris Morris, RCB
Alex Carey, DC
Jaydev Unadkat, RR
Nathan Coulter-Nile, MI
Sheldon Cottrell, KXIP
Piyush Chawla, CSK
-
17:14 (IST)
SOLD: Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla bought by CSK for Rs 6.75 crore. No surprises as he has 150 IPL wickets to his name.
-
17:09 (IST)
SOLD: Kings XI Punjab make another big buy as they acquire West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell for Rs 8.5 crore.
-
17:08 (IST)
Sheldon Cottrell in up for bidding now.
He is one of the eight players to have taken 30-plus wickets in this year in ODIs. (Wickets – 30, SR – 33.2, Eco. – 5.71)
He can swing the ball both ways, has ability to bowl yorkers and slower deliveries as and when needed.
-
17:06 (IST)
Nathan Coulter Nile:
He has taken 36 wickets at a SR of 15.64 in his IPL career from 26 matches.
His last four bowling performances in T20 cricket:
1/33, 3/26, 2/28, 3/30
-
17:04 (IST)
SOLD: After an intense bidding war between Mumbai and Chennai, MI snap up pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 8 crore.
-
16:59 (IST)
SOLD: Jaydev Unadkat is once again gonna play for the Royals. RR buy him for Rs 3 crore. The pacer had a base price of Rs 1 crore.
-
16:56 (IST)
UNSOLD: South Africa legend Dale Steyn who has a base price of Rs 2 crore goes unsold.
-
16:53 (IST)
UNSOLD: Sri Lanka keeper Kusal Perera goes unsold. He has a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
-
16:53 (IST)
UNSOLD: Naman Ojha goes unsold. He has a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
-
16:52 (IST)
UNSOLD: Bangladesh star Mushfiqur Rahman goes unsold. His base price was of Rs 75 lakh.
-
16:51 (IST)
UNSOLD: Heinrich Klaasen goes unsold. He played for RCB last season.
-
16:50 (IST)
SOLD: Aussie keeper Alex Carey gets sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.40 crore. RCB were interested, made few bids but gave up in the end.
-
16:23 (IST)
UNSOLD: Stuart Binny goes unsold and we now head into a break.
-
16:22 (IST)
SOLD: Chris Morris will be a happy man tonight. He has been acquired for Rs 10 crore by RCB who fought off MI for their services. Morris had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
-
16:16 (IST)
SOLD: England all-rounder Sam Curran goes to CSK for Rs 5.5 crore. His base price was set at Rs 1 crore. Good buy, Chennai!
-
16:15 (IST)
Highest bids in IPL auctions - INR crore:
16.00 - Yuvraj Singh, DC, 2015
15.50 - Pat Cummins, KKR, 2020*
14.50 - Ben Stokes, RPS, 2017
-
16:12 (IST)
SOLD: Finally! KKR snap up Pat Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore. RCB and DC fought hard and long but KKR made the entry late and took Cummins home.
-
16:04 (IST)
UNSOLD: Colin de Grandhomme goes unsold. No bid for the Kiwi who had a base price of Rs 75 lakh.
-
16:02 (IST)
UNSOLD: Yusuf Pathan goes unsold. He has a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
-
16:02 (IST)
SOLD: Chris Wokaes has been bought by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. No other bid came in for the all-rounder.
-
16:01 (IST)
SOLD: Huge! KXIP dish out Rs 10.75 crore for the services of Glenn Maxwell. His base price was of Rs 2 crore. DC pushed KXIP till the end before pulling out in the end.
-
15:45 (IST)
SOLD: Jason Roy has been sold for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore to Delhi Capitals. They were the only side to bid for him.
-
15:44 (IST)
UNSOLD: Cheteshwar Pujara finds no suitors for now as he goes unsold. His base price is set at Rs 50 lakh.
-
15:43 (IST)
UNSOLD: Hanuma Vihari goes without a bid. His base price was of Rs 50 lakh.
-
15:41 (IST)
SOLD: England ODI captain Eoin Morgan led to a bidding war and has been bought by KKR for 5.25 crore. Delhi Capitals were also interested but gave up later.
-
15:38 (IST)
SOLD: Mumbai have acquired Chris Lynn for Rs 2 crore. Be happy MI paltan. Lynn has been bought by defending champions at his base price.
-
15:00 (IST)
Most expensive buys at each IPL-Auction:
2008: MS Dhoni
2009: Anndrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen
2010: Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard
2011: Gautam Gambhir
2012: Ravindra Jadeja
2013: Glenn Maxwell
2014: Yuvraj Singh
2015: Yuvraj Singh
2016: Shane Watson
2017: Ben Stokes
2018: Ben Stokes
2019: Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakarvarthy
Who will be the most expensive players in this year's auction?
-
14:59 (IST)
Funds remaining with the each team:
Chennai Super Kings : ₹14,60,00,000
Delhi Capitals : ₹27,85,00,000
Kings XI Punjab : ₹42,70,00,000
Kolkata Knight Riders : ₹35,65,00,000
Mumbai Indians : ₹13,05,00,000
Rajasthan Royals : ₹28,90,00,000
Royal Challengers Bangalore : ₹27,90,00,000
Sunrisers Hyderabad : ₹17,00,00,000
-
14:59 (IST)
2020 Vivo IPL Auction Summary:
No. of players registered: 997
No. of players shortlisted: 332
No. of Indian players shortlisted: 186
No. of overseas players shortlisted: 143
No. of players shortlisted from Associate Nations: 3
-
14:27 (IST)
Apart from the stars of international cricket, there will also be some rookies who'll go under the hammer at the auctions and could attract a buyer owing to an impressive showing in domestic T20 tournaments such as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. From India's Priyam Garg to Afghanistan's 14-year-old prodigy Noor Ahmed Lakanwal, Rohit Sankar lists the players which he thinks, are most likely to find a buyer. Read the piece here.
-
14:19 (IST)
All eyes will be on the big-hitters from the West Indies who have wowed the crowds in India with their brute strength during the ongoing limited-overs series. Shimron Hetmyer and Kesrick Williams will be a couple of names to watch out for in the player auctions.
That is not to forget the bidding war we could see for Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who's in red-hot form for quite a while now, and has also made fine contributions with the bat.
-
14:14 (IST)
Among the eight franchises, Kings XI Punjab have the most money to spend - over Rs 42 crore - while Chennai Super Kings are left with just about Rs 14 crore after having retained most of their players. However, CSK still has five spots to fill. Read on about what to expect from the player auctions here.
Feel good news for Porel
Happy for Ishan Porel. Overcame an ankle injury and an IPL snub last year to help India win the Under-19 World Cup. Now gets an in!— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) December 19, 2019
UNSOLD: Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad who is only 14 years old doesn't find any buyers. He has a base price of Rs 30 lakh.
SOLD: Ravi Bishnoi gets sold to KXIP for Rs 2 crore after having a base price of Rs 20 lakh.
UNSOLD: KC Cariappa goes unsold at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. KKR had once paid Rs 2.40 crore for the spinner.
SOLD: Akash Singh breaks the trend as he is snapped up by RR for Rs 20 lakh at his base price.
UNSOLD: Prabhsimran Singh is another player to go unsold. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.
The Mumbai prodigy has created a lot of waves in the circuit already!
He's just been bought by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction.— ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2019
Get to know Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is just 17! pic.twitter.com/v2BjOo6ym6
Yashasvi Jaiswal:
He is the first teenager to score a double century in List-A cricket – 17y 292d.
He is also the first 21st century born player to score a double century in List-A cricket.
UNSOLD: No interest for Daniel Sams as the Australian goes unsold at base price of Rs 20 lakh.
SOLD: Young batsman Yashashvi Jaiswal goes for Rs 2.40 crore to RR. Don't forget he use to be a hawker once.
SOLD: Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy snapped up for Rs 4 crore by KKR after having a base price of Rs 30 lakh. He went fopr Rs 8.4 crore last year.
SOLD: Deepak Hooda goes to KXIP for Rs 50 lakh. A decent all-rounder, Hooda should be a great addition to the Punjab team.
Priyam Garg:
He is currently leading the Under-19 Indian team for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020.
Virat Singh:
His performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019/20:
Innings - 10, Runs - 343, Ave. - 57.16, SR - 142.32
SOLD: Hyderabad snap up another young batsman. This time India's U-19 captain Priyam Garg for Rs 1.90 crore.
SOLD: Surprise, surprise! Young batsman Virat Singh has been snapped up by Hyderabad for Rs 1.90 crore.
SOLD: Rahul Tripathi goes to KKR for Rs 60 lakh. A good buy indeed considering he's more than a decent Indian batsman. He played for RR last season.
UNSOLD: Harpreet Bhatia also goes unsold. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh but fails to find buyers.
UNSOLD: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy star Rohan Kadam goes unsold. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.
UNSOLD: Former U-19 World Cup winning star Manjot Kalra goes unsold. He played for DC last season and has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.
We will get to see the salute celebration a lot now in the IPL:
This man may need a Bhangra salute now! @lionsdenkxip #IPL2020Auction #8.5cr pic.twitter.com/ttLMlx0vTm— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) December 19, 2019
Looks like CSK continuing their formula of – spin to win
Tahir, Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan and Santner. #CSK still going very hard for Piyush Chawla. #IPL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 19, 2019
IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: A total of 332 cricketers are set to go under the hammer including 186 Indian players. The eight franchises have a total remaining purse of Rs 207.65 crore.
Preview: There's still a lot of time left for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but it's only a matter of hours before the auction kicks off in Kolkata on Thursday.
A total of 332 cricketers are set to go under the hammer, which will include top international players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. Among Indians cricketers, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat will hope to make it big on the auction day. The auction list contains 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations.
The eight franchises have a total remaining purse of Rs 207.65 crore with Kings XI Punjab having the maximum amount to spend — Rs 42.70 crore. Chennai Super Kings have only Rs 14.60 crore in the bank and they need to fill five spots.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 slots left while Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have to pick 11 players to make up their squad.
Here’s a quick glance at the eight franchises and their players released and retained, as well as salary caps:
Rajasthan Royals
Players retained: Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra.
Players traded in: Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot
Players released: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.
Available slots: Indian - 7, Overseas - 4
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 28.90 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Players retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.
Players released: Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Srikant Munde, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje
Available slots: Indian - 7, overseas - 4
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 35.65 crore
Delhi Capitals
Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.
Players released: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro.
Acquired and released: Mayank Markande
Players traded in: Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin
Available slots: Indian - 6, overseas - 5
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 27.85 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Players retained: Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha.
Players released: Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan.
Traded players: None
Available slots: Indian - 5, overseas - 2
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 17 crore
Chennai Super Kings
Players retained: Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur and Suresh Raina.
Players released: Chaitanya Bishnoi, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey, Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings and Scott Kuggeleijn.
Players traded: None
Available slots: India - 3, overseas - 2.
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 14.60 crore
Mumbai Indians
Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan.
Players released: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph.
Players traded in: Sherfone Rutherford, Dhawal Kulkarni.
Players traded out: Mayank Markande, Siddhesh Lad.
Available slots: Indian - 7, Overseas - 2.
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 13.05 crore
Kings XI Punjab
Players retained: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin.
Players released: Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques and Agnivesh Ayachi.
Players traded in: Jagdeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.
Players traded out: Ravichandran Ashwin
Available slots: Indian - 5, overseas - 4.
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 42.70 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Players retained: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Navdeep Saini.
Players released: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Prayas Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar and Dale Steyn.
Transfers: None
Available slots: Indian - 6, overseas - 6
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 27.90 crore.
Updated Date: