First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | Match 4 Dec 05, 2019
NEP vs BHU
Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
PAK in AUS | 2nd Test Nov 29, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020 Auction: Mitchell Starc, Joe Root and other players who have opted out of the auction

Here's the list of international star players who have opted out of the 2020 IPL auction.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 05, 2019 16:39:15 IST

A total of 971 players have registered for the Indian Premier League's 2020 auction which will be held in Kolkata on 19 December. These include 712 India and 258 international players. The number of slots to be filled up, however. is only 73. The competition is clearly very stiff.

The further bifurcation of the players is as follows: 

Capped Indian players - 19 players
Uncapped Indian players - 634 players
Uncapped Indian players who have played at least one IPL match - 60 players
Capped International players - 196 players
Uncapped International players - 60 players
Players from Associate nations -2 players

On 16 November, all the eight franchises in the league released the final list of retained, released players along with their purse. There were some surprising trading done as well by a few franchises with Ajinkya Rahane going to Delhi Capitals and Ravichandran Ashwin joining him from Kings XI Punjab. The shuffle of players was the last such chance for the franchises to sort the team out before they begin to hunt for the key players in the auction on 19 December to complete the squad for the next year's tournament.

While as many as 971 players have listed themselves for the auction, a few big international stars have opted out of the auction in a surprise move. The list includes Australia's Mitchell Starc, England Test captain Joe Root and Bangladesh wicketkeeper/batsman Mushfiqur Rahim.

Starc last played in the IPL in 2015 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since then he has been making appearances in the auction pool but has not featured in the league because of injury issues. Last year, he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.4 crore but never took the field before eventually pulling out with injury.

England's Root has not put himself up in the list of players up for grabs. The England Test captain went unsold in the 2018 auction and did not play the 2019 edition after being asked by ECB to prepare for the ODI World Cup. He has not given any reason for opting out of this year's IPL.

Bangladesh's Rahim has also opted out. He's not in the list of six Bangladeshi players who have put themselves up for auction. Not to forget, Rahim has been ignored by the franchises twice so far.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 16:39:15 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cricket, Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League, IPL 2020, IPL 2020 Auction, Joe Root, Mitchell Starc, Mushfiqur Rahim, R Ashwin

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com