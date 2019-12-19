-
Live Updates
IPL Auction 2020 LIVE Updates: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Robin Uthappa look to attract big bids
Date: Thursday, 19 December, 2019 14:27 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
Highlights
-
14:27 (IST)
Apart from the stars of international cricket, there will also be some rookies who'll go under the hammer at the auctions and could attract a buyer owing to an impressive showing in domestic T20 tournaments such as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. From India's Priyam Garg to Afghanistan's 14-year-old prodigy Noor Ahmed Lakanwal, Rohit Sankar lists the players which he thinks, are most likely to find a buyer. Read the piece here.
-
14:19 (IST)
All eyes will be on the big-hitters from the West Indies who have wowed the crowds in India with their brute strength during the ongoing limited-overs series. Shimron Hetmyer and Kesrick Williams will be a couple of names to watch out for in the player auctions.
That is not to forget the bidding war we could see for Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who's in red-hot form for quite a while now, and has also made fine contributions with the bat.
-
14:14 (IST)
Among the eight franchises, Kings XI Punjab have the most money to spend - over 42 crores - while Chennai Super Kings are left with just about 14 crores after having retained most of their players. However, CSK still has five spots to fill. Read on about what to expect from the player auctions here.
The stage is set...
The stage is set for the grand #IPLAuction in Kolkata. Just a sleep away 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/b1bupiO46F— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 18, 2019
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League auction, taking place in Kolkata.
As many as 332 crickets will go under the hammer today, which will include top international players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. Among Indians, Robin Uthappa and Mumbai left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal will also aim to go big.
Teams with bigger purse will also try to grab power-hitters like Shimron Hetmyer.
We will bring you all the updates from the auction so stay tuned!
Preview: There's still a lot of time left for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but it's only a matter of hours before the auction kicks off in Kolkata on Thursday.
A total of 332 cricketers are set to go under the hammer, which will include top international players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. Among Indians cricketers, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat will hope to make it big on the auction day. The auction list contains 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations.
The eight franchises have a total remaining purse of Rs 207.65 crore with Kings XI Punjab having the maximum amount to spend — Rs 42.70 crore. Chennai Super Kings have only Rs 14.60 crore in the bank and they need to fill five spots.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 slots left while Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have to pick 11 players to make up their squad.
Here’s everything you need to know about the IPL 2020 player auction:
When is the IPL 2020 auction taking place?
The IPL player auction is scheduled to be held on 19 December.
Where is the IPL 2020 player auction taking place?
The IPL 2020 auction will be taking place in Kolkata, West Bengal.
When does the IPL 2020 auction start?
The IPL 2020 auctions start at 3.30 pm IST.
How do I tune into the live coverage of the IPL 2020 player auction on TV?
The 2020 IPL auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.
How to tune into live streaming of the IPL 2020 player auction in India?
The IPL 2019 auctions live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also tune into live coverage of the event on Firstpost.com.
Here’s a quick glance at the eight franchises and their players released and retained, as well as salary caps:
Rajasthan Royals
Players retained: Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra.
Players traded in: Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot
Players released: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.
Available slots: Indian - 7, Overseas - 4
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 28.90 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Players retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.
Players released: Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Srikant Munde, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje
Available slots: Indian - 7, overseas - 4
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 35.65 crore
Delhi Capitals
Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.
Players released: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro.
Acquired and released: Mayank Markande
Players traded in: Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin
Available slots: Indian - 6, overseas - 5
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 27.85 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Players retained: Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha.
Players released: Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan.
Traded players: None
Available slots: Indian - 5, overseas - 2
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 17 crore
Chennai Super Kings
Players retained: Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur and Suresh Raina.
Players released: Chaitanya Bishnoi, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey, Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings and Scott Kuggeleijn.
Players traded: None
Available slots: India - 3, overseas - 2.
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 14.60 crore
Mumbai Indians
Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan.
Players released: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph.
Players traded in: Sherfone Rutherford, Dhawal Kulkarni.
Players traded out: Mayank Markande, Siddhesh Lad.
Available slots: Indian - 7, Overseas - 2.
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 13.05 crore
Kings XI Punjab
Players retained: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin.
Players released: Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques and Agnivesh Ayachi.
Players traded in: Jagdeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.
Players traded out: Ravichandran Ashwin
Available slots: Indian - 5, overseas - 4.
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 42.70 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Players retained: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Navdeep Saini.
Players released: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Prayas Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar and Dale Steyn.
Transfers: None
Available slots: Indian - 6, overseas - 6
Amount remaining in purse: Rs 27.90 crore.
Updated Date: