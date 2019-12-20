IPL 2020 Auction: Jason Roy, Shimron Hetmyer could be 'X-factor' cricketers for Delhi Capitals, says co-owner Parth Jindal
World Cup-winning duo of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes were bought by Delhi Capitals for a base price of Rs 1.50 crores each while Hetmyer was their most expensive buy of the auction at Rs 7.75 crores.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs TRI Haryana beat Tripura by an innings and 125 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by 71 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Bengal beat Kerala by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 22nd, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Anti-CAA student protests across India are telling us something important about the middle class
-
What's next for Donald Trump? After impeachment by House, here's how Senate trial is expected to play out
-
RBI sees room for rate cuts to arrest further weakening in growth; awaits clarity on inflation, minutes show
-
Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards after finishing season as top-ranked players
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
From Game of Thrones references to dig at pollution levels in National Capital, funniest posters at the Citizenship Act protests across India
-
Two suicides, one tale: Maharashtra farmers' agonising wait for compensation after fury of August 2019 floods
-
Karthi on sharing the screen with sister-in-law Jyothika in Thambi, Kaithi sequel, and progress on Ponniyin Selvan
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kolkata: Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal on Thursday said he was satisfied with the players his franchise bought during the IPL auction as the likes of Englishman Jason Roy and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer could be the "x-factor" cricketers he was looking for.
World Cup-winning duo of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes were bought by Delhi Capitals for a base price of Rs 1.50 crores each while Hetmyer was their most expensive buy of the auction at Rs 7.75 crores. Delhi Capitals also bought Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey for Rs 2.4 crores.
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer was bought for Rs 7.75 crore by DC. AP
Speaking on his team's four major buys in the IPL auction, Jindal said, "We were pleasantly surprised to get Chris Woakes and Jason Roy for Rs 1.5 crores each, and then getting a player like Shimron Hetmyer was the icing on the cake. We also managed to get Alex Carey, who is a really exciting prospect for us.
"With Roy, the good part was that he has played for Delhi before, and we felt that he has really developed in the last couple of years, and along with Hetmyer, he could be the x-factor for us at the top of the order."
He said his franchise has got plenty of batting options and there's enough players to choose from for head coach Ricky Ponting.
Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said, "Initially we thought he (Woakes) would cost a lot of money, but we were all surprised that we got him at a great price.
"He has been a regular in England squad, and brings with himself a lot of experience which shall help us in the upcoming season. He has also performed in India during his two years in the IPL, and I believe with Rabada, Ishant and him in the team, it will provide us with some great options," Kaif said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 20, 2019 08:05:43 IST
Also See
IPL 2020 Auction: All eyes on Australia, West Indies stars but lesser-known youngsters could be top draws
IPL 2020 Auction: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting says lot of focus will be on 'overseas fast bowlers'
IPL 2020 Auction: From Evin Lewis to Tom Banton, list of top 10 foreign players who could go for big bucks