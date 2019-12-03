IPL 2020 Auction: Glenn Maxwell back in auction pool, Mitchell Starc opts out of T20 League
Apart from Maxwell and Chris Lynn, the others to list their base price at Rs 2 crore for IPL 2020 auction are Australia fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh, South Africa quick Dale Steyn, and Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs MDVW Nepal Women beat Maldives Women by 10 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India's rape crisis won't be solved by hangman's noose; examining system that breeds such criminals need of hour
-
Nirmala Sitharaman wrong in playing down Rahul Bajaj criticism: How does questioning govt hurt national interest?
-
Narendra Modi wanted us to 'work together' in Maharashtra, but I rejected offer, claims NCP chief Sharad Pawar
-
Airtel, Vodafone Idea new rates effective from today: Tariff hike good for customers; to boost govt revenue, create jobs, says COAI
-
NATO Summit 2019: European allies on collision course with Donald Trump as non-dollar deal with Iran gets more takers
-
Akshay Kumar backing Bhumi Pednekar's Durgavati may be a welcome change from him hijacking women's stories
-
Ballon d’Or 2019: Barcelona's Lionel Messi wins award for record sixth time, Megan Rapinoe bags her first
-
With The Unquiet River, historian Arupjyoti Saikia plays biographer to the Brahmaputra, charts its ever-shifting course
-
Romancing With Revolution: Author Zaheer Ali on the life and works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has opted out of the Indian Premier League for a second successive year even as his teammates Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn are among seven players who have listed their names in the player's auction to be held on 19 December in Kolkata.
The 29-year-old Starc last featured in the IPL in 2015 when he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Glenn Maxwell has listed his base price at Rs 2 crore for IPL 2002 Auction. AFP
In the 2018 IPL auction, the left-arm quick had been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.4 crore, but was unavailable for the entire tournament because of an injury.
Earlier this year, Starc was recovering from injury ahead of the IPL 2019 auction and had opted out to give priority to Australia's World Cup campaign.
England's Test captain Joe Root is another notable absentee from the auction pool of 971 players.
Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn, however, will be up for grabs and have set their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore.
Apart from Maxwell and Lynn, the others to list their base price at Rs 2 crore are Australia fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh, South Africa quick Dale Steyn, and Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews.
Among other overseas big names in the auction list is South Africa pacer Chris Morris, who became the only retained player in 2018 to be released ahead of the upcoming auction.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 03, 2019 07:52:07 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: Speedster Pat Cummins becomes first bowler to scalp 50 Test wickets in 2019
Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors’ thrashing reveals gulf in class between pace batteries, Pakistan youngsters need to learn quickly from mistakes
Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors suffer innings defeat at Gabba despite Babar Azam's century on fourth day of first Test, hosts lead 1-0