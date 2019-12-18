The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is as much about the young superstars as it is about the big guns in international cricket. From Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw to Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi, we have had tales of under-19 players grabbing big IPL deals in the past. As another auction looms, we have a slew of teenagers from across the globe who are hopeful of getting into the roster of IPL sides. From some super young Indian batsmen to a 14-year old wrist spinner, this IPL auction presents some rather interesting names from the teenager category. Here we take a look at some of them.

Priyam Garg

India's newest under-19 captain, who will lead the side in the under-19 World Cup in South Africa next year, Priyam Garg might also be eyeing a decent deal at the IPL auctions on December 19. Only 16 when the last under-19 World Cup took place, Garg missed out on selection, but came back stronger from the omission. He was fast-tracked into the Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy side and made a rip-roaring start by slamming a hundred on debut against Goa.

Garg ended his maiden Ranji season with a whopping 814 runs at an average of 67.83 in 10 first-class games, the second-highest for Uttar Pradesh. In List A cricket, Garg has 539 runs in 15 matches at 41.46 including one hundred. His T20 career is more promise than actual numbers at the moment, but given the flamboyance he brings to the table, Garg is unlikely to go unsold at the auction.

Rahul Dravid was impressed with his temperament and resilience and teams that are eyeing long-term talents could be interested in this 19-year old. With a base price of Rs 20 lakh, he could come relatively cheap too.

Franchises that could be interested in him: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians.

Gerald Coetzee

Uncapped South Africa under-19 pacer, Gerald Coetzee comes at a base price of Rs 20 lakh and could be on the radar of a few franchises for his searing pace and left-arm angle. Coetzee made his under-19 debut for the Proteas in 2017 - when he was just 16 - and represented the national side at the under-19 World Cup in 2018 where he picked up a five-wicket haul against the Kiwis in the last game.

Ankle injuries have been common for this youngster given the kind of pace he racks up. But that hasn't deterred him from sticking to what works for him. He made his first-class debut earlier this year and bowled a lot of overs in the four-day cup, finishing as the third highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in four matches at an average of 24.7.

Coetzee clocked speeds above 145 kmph in the just-concluded Mzansi Super League and although injury cut short his league, Coetzee was identified as a talent to watch out for in forthcoming seasons. Given his left-arm angle and pace, a few IPL franchises could be interested in the speedster this IPL auction.

Franchises that could be interested in him: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Arjun Azad

The ACC under-19 Asia Cup threw up a slew of talented cricketers, prominent among them being the 18-year old Arjun Azad from Chandigarh. Hailed as 'young Sachin Tendulkar' by his coaches in Punjab, Azad has a calm head on his shoulders and finished the Asia Cup as the player of the tournament. Azad made his List A debut in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Never one to shy away from a battle, Azad famously took on Arjun Tendulkar at the PCA Stadium in a keenly contested junior age game. Earlier this year, Azad slammed a 111-ball 121 from the top of the order for India under-19 against their Pakistan counterparts in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in September.

Azad has the rare gift of switching between attack and playing the sheet anchor role quite seamlessly. More matured than a lot of under-19 players, Azad can also chip in with a few leg-breaks and is enlisted in the all-rounder category this IPL auction. At a base price of Rs 20 lakh, he could be a valuable long-term addition for franchises.

Franchises that could be interested in him: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

At 18 years, Yashasvi Jaiswal is already the toast of the nation after he hit a blazing double hundred in his maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy season for Mumbai. In the game against Jharkhand, which had bowlers of the quality of Varun Aaron and Shahbaz Nadeem, Jaiswal hit 12 maximums in a 154-ball innings where he made 203.

Before he is dismissed as a one-match wonder, take a glance at his Vijay Hazare season: Jaiswal made 113 and 122 against Kerala and Goa respectively and finished the season as the fifth-highest run-getter with 564 runs at an average of 112.8.

Jaiswal hasn't played a T20 game in his career so far but the young opening batsman is a solid buy for franchises given his long-term potential. Jaiswal had also hit a 173 against the South Africa under-19 side in the youth Tests and had a stupendous 2018 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup where he stamped down his credentials as one of India's next-generation players.

Franchises that could be interested in him: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Noor Ahmad Lakanwal

Afghanistan spinners in the Indian Premier League isn't super rare. However, Noor Ahmad, a regular member of the Afghanistan under-19 team, is just 14-years old! One from the rare category of left-arm wrist spinners, Noor Ahmad hails from the same province as Mujeeb Ur Rahman and was impressive in the under-19 Asia Cup, the Sphageeza League (where he came back as the emerging player of the tournament) and the under-19 quadrangular series in India earlier this year.

In the recent series against India's under-19 team in Lucknow, Noor claimed nine wickets in five matches and it is believed that this performance led to his eventual shortlisting in the IPL auction. He had also claimed a four for 14 against the India under-19 team in the ACC Asia Cup with his left-arm wrist spin.

Noor is picked in the Afghanistan under-19 team for the World Cup in South Africa early next year. But that he is among the seven Afghanistan players in the IPL auction this year is a bigger testimony to his early success.

It is learnt that Noor was called up for trials in the Rajasthan Royals nets alongside his mates, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Naveen-ul-Haq. If all goes well, the chinaman spinner could well walk out of the December 19 auction with a decent paycheck.

Franchises that could be interested in him: Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab.

