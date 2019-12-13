IPL 2020 Auction: From Glenn Maxwell to Robin Uthappa, full list of 332 players along with their base prices
The IPL 2020 player auction list is out with a total of 332 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kolkata on 19 December.
Mumbai: The IPL 2020 player auction list is out with a total of 332 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kolkata on 19 December. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after all the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.
With Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price, seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.
Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Other Indian players like Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.
A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the auction, which will be held in Kolkata.
The auction will start at 3.30 pm IST.
List of capped players as per their base price:
List of uncapped players as per their base price
Here is the full list of players who will go under hammer on 19 December
Updated Date:
Dec 13, 2019 14:06:37 IST
