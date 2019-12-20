First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020 Auction: Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir thinks franchise lacks back-up options for top order

The Kolkata franchise paid a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for Pat Cummins, making him the costliest foreign player in the history of IPL auctions

Press Trust of India, Dec 20, 2019 14:42:30 IST

New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders doesn't have enough back-up options and the team management could have gone for all-rounders in the players' auction to provide the squad more depth.

IPL 2020 Auction: Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir thinks franchise lacks back-up options for top order

Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles, in 2012 and 2014. BCCI

The Kolkata franchise paid a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for Pat Cummins, making him the costliest foreign player in the history of IPL auctions. Besides, they also spent big on England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan (Rs 5.25 crore) and Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 4 crore).

"If you look at the squad as a whole, there is no backup for Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine who is a one of a kind bowler. If Eoin Morgan suffers an injury, the team has no middle order overseas batsman," Gambhir said while speaking at Star Sports' 'Cricket Live' show.

"The management could have gone for a Mitchell Marsh or Marcus Stoinis who would have given more depth to the squad, so you have to hope all these players are there for the entire series.

Gambhir said KKR don't have the bench strength to deal with any injury crisis in the top order.

"If Pat Cummins suffers an injury, there is a replacement with Lockie Ferguson but with the top order there is no replacement for Kolkata Knight Riders," said the stylish left-hander, who led KKR to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir hoped that Cummins will justify his hefty paycheck by single-handedly winning KKR a few matches.

"The positive part about Pat Cummins is that you can expect him to take wickets with the new ball because he has a good swing and he bowls at a good pace, he might be a concern for the death overs but he has good bowling skills," Gambhir said.

"I hope he plays all the matches and makes the team win 3-4 matches single-handedly because he has been bought for such a high amount.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 14:42:30 IST

Tags : Cricket, Eoin Morgan, Gautam Gambhir, India, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2020, IPL 2020 Auction, KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all