Kolkata: Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign buy ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction on Thursday when two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shelled out a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for the Australian pacer.

It was also a hefty payday for Cummins' Australian teammate Glenn Maxwell, who returned to Kings XI Punjab with a price tag of Rs 10.75 crore after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals. KXIP went into the auction with the biggest available purse of Rs 42.70 crore.

Teams going all out for Cummins was on expected lines as he has been in top form with the ball and at times has also proved his worth with the bat.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were engaged in an intense bidding war for the Australian before KKR joined the battle at Rs 15 crore and eventually outbid the two franchises. Cummins has taken 32 wickets in 25 IPL matches so far with an economy of just over 6.

With the price he fetched, Cummins broke the record for the most expensive foreign buy held by Ben Stokes.

England all-rounder Stokes was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs 14.5 crore in the 2017 auction. It also marks Cummin's return to KKR. The pacer has also played for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals.

Both Maxwell and Cummins had opted out of last year's IPL.

Another big buy at the auction was South African Chris Morris, who was sold for Rs 10 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell, with a base price of Rs 50 lakh, fetched a winning bid of Rs 8.50 crore from Kings XI Punjab.

KKR went for England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, paying Rs 5.25 crore for the stylish southpaw.

Asked why they paid big money for Cummins and Morgan, KKR's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said: "Morgan's recent form has been tremendous. As a leadership group, Morgan will add a lot of strength to what we already have.

"And for a player of his (Cummins) calibre, he brings a lot with the ball and bat as well."

Maxwell, who recently took a break to deal with his mental health issues, returns to KXIP to boost their unsettled middle-order. KXIP CEO Satish Menon expressed confidence in Maxwell coming good for them.

"He was always on our radar. The middle-order was a bit of concern. He has been with us (in the past) so he knows the set up well," said Menon.

Maxwell's compatriot Nathan Coulter-Nile also enjoyed a million-dollar payday at the auction as Mumbai Indians shelled out Rs 8 crore for the pacer.

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch went for Rs 4.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Finch, who had opted out of the 2019 IPL, also attracted a bid from KKR.

Australia's big-hitting all-rounder Chris Lynn, who was released by KKR ahead of the auction, was bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore by defending champions Mumbai Indians, whose opening bid became the winning bid.

The seasoned Robin Uthappa was bagged by inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore. Uthappa had gone into the auction with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, the highest for an Indian. He too was released by KKR last month.

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat returned to Rajasthan Royals with for Rs 3 crore, a massive pay cut from the last two editions when RR bought him for Rs 11.5 crore (2018) and Rs 8.5 crore (2019).

The Indian Test specialist duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihara went unsold and so did South African pace great Dale Steyn, who had pulled out of last year's IPL after playing two games for RCB due to an injury.

