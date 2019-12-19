IPL 2020 Auction: Australian pacer Pat Cummins becomes most expensive foreign player ever; Kings XI Punjab snap up Glenn Maxwell
Seven overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews — opted to be slotted in the highest bracket (Rs 2 crore)
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs TRI Haryana beat Tripura by an innings and 125 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by 71 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Assam by an innings and 67 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs NAG Nagaland beat Manipur by an innings and 68 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 20th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee says BJP is dividing country; Gauhati HC orders restoration of mobile internet
-
What's next for Donald Trump? After impeachment by House, here's how Senate trial is expected to play out
-
Minority stakes count: Cyrus Mistry's NCLAT win in Tata Sons tussle is a significant precedent in refining shareholder democracy in India
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Worlds silver medallist Amit Panghal relishes hectic schedule, match experience in build-up to Games
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
Inspired by Ahom warrior Mula Gabhoru, Assamese women take centrestage in fresh anti-CAA protests across state
-
Two suicides, one tale: Maharashtra farmers' agonising wait for compensation after fury of August 2019 floods
-
Baby Yoda takes over the internet: How Disney creates cultural icons against the backdrop of nostalgia
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins has gone to Kolkata Knight Riders for the price of INR 15.5 crore and has become the most expensive foreign player, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.
File image of Pat Cummins. AP
England pacer Chris Woakes was brought by Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore while his countrymate Sam Curran went to Chennai Super Kings for INR 5.5 crore
Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Kings XI Punjab for the price of INR 10.75 crore.
Earlier, Aaron Finch was brought by Royal Challenger Bangalore and Jason Roy was purchased by Delhi Capitals.
Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals while Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians.
England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.25 crore.
A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations are being auctioned. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer.
A total of 332 cricketers are being auctioned for the 13th edition. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.
Seven overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews — have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket (Rs 2 crore).
Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.
A total of 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 19, 2019 16:57:35 IST
Also See
IPL 2020 Auction LIVE Updates: KXIP snap up Sheldon Cottrell for Rs 8.5 crore; KKR gets Pat Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore
IPL 2020 Auction: From Glenn Maxwell to Robin Uthappa, full list of 332 players along with their base prices
IPL 2020 Auction: Ahead of main event, franchises focussing on areas to strengthen and gaps to fill