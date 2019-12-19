First Cricket
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020 Auction: Australian pacer Pat Cummins becomes most expensive foreign player ever; Kings XI Punjab snap up Glenn Maxwell

Seven overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews — opted to be slotted in the highest bracket (Rs 2 crore)

Asian News International, Dec 19, 2019 16:57:35 IST

Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins has gone to Kolkata Knight Riders for the price of INR 15.5 crore and has become the most expensive foreign player, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.

File image of Pat Cummins. AP

England pacer Chris Woakes was brought by Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore while his countrymate Sam Curran went to Chennai Super Kings for INR 5.5 crore

Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Kings XI Punjab for the price of INR 10.75 crore.

Earlier, Aaron Finch was brought by Royal Challenger Bangalore and Jason Roy was purchased by Delhi Capitals.

Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals while Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians.

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.25 crore.

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations are being auctioned. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer.

A total of 332 cricketers are being auctioned for the 13th edition. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.

Seven overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews — have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket (Rs 2 crore).

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

A total of 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 16:57:35 IST

