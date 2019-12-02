First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 2nd Test Nov 29, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
AFG and WI in IND | One-off Test Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020 Auction: 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians, register for available 73 slots in upcoming event at Kolkata

As many as 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians and 258 overseas players, will be up for grabs at the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction scheduled to be held in Kolkata on 19 December.

Press Trust of India, Dec 02, 2019 21:41:58 IST

New Delhi: As many as 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians and 258 overseas players, will be up for grabs at the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction scheduled to be held in Kolkata on 19 December.

IPL 2020 Auction: 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians, register for available 73 slots in upcoming event at Kolkata

Representative photo. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Indian Premier League

There are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and two cricketers from the associate nations, who will compete for the available 73 spots.

With the IPL Player Registration closed on 30 November, franchises will now have time till 9 December evening to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final Player Auction list.

Among the registered players, 19 are capped Indians, 634 uncapped Indians, 60 are uncapped Indians who have played at least one IPL match, 196 cricketers are capped internationals, 60 uncapped internationals and two are from the associate nations.

Hugh Edmeades will once again set the balls rolling on the dais during the auction which will see cricketers from Afghanistan (19), Australia (55), Bangladesh (6), England (22), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (24), South Africa (54), Sri Lanka (39), USA (1), West Indies (34) and Zimbabwe (3) going under the hammer.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 21:41:58 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL Player Auction, IPL Player Auction 2019, Sports, SportsTracker, t20

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all