IPL 2020: Anil Kumble hopes to add silverware to Kings XI Punjab's empty cabinet after joining team as director of cricket operations
Two days after retaining Ravichandran Ashwin in their squad for the upcoming season, IPL franchise KXIP unveiled Indian spin icon Anil Kumble as their head coach as well as director of cricket operations.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 39 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs GOA Karnataka beat Goa by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs KER Kerala beat Andhra by 6 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HAR Delhi beat Haryana by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs AP Nagaland beat Arunachal Pradesh by 4 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs SIK Sikkim beat Mizoram by 124 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs UP Uttar Pradesh beat Odisha by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by 6 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TRI Vs BIH Tripura beat Bihar by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Oct 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs CHA - Oct 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs PUD - Oct 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Ayodhya hearing concludes: SC reserves judgment; 'right of reconstruction, restoration of destroyed building can only be with Muslims', says lawyer
-
Three account holders of scam-hit PMC bank die within two days; Shiv Sena urges RBI governor to allow merger of bank
-
Indian Overseas Congress claims India's image wasn't sullied during meet with Jeremy Corbyn; accuses BJP, media of spreading misinformation
-
Following the UNCCD COP 14, steps now need to be taken to implement insights
-
Public sector banks had 'worst phase' under Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Nancy Pelosi says House of Representatives will not hold a vote authorising Donald Trump's impeachment probe
-
Sobhita Dhulipala on pursuing Geetu Mohandas for a role in Moothon, Bard of Blood, and her upcoming projects
-
Women's World Boxing Championships 2019: Debutantes Jamuna Boro, Manju Rani's medals show India's future is in safe hands
-
William Dalrymple on writing The Anarchy, his history of the East India Company's conquest of the subcontinent
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Two days after retaining Ravichandran Ashwin in their squad for the upcoming season after nearly trading him to the Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) unveiled India spin icon Anil Kumble as their director of cricket operations.
File image of Anil Kumble. Reuters
The franchise made the announcement at an event in New Delhi, in which they also unveiled the team's new jersey for the upcoming season, with EbixCash being their new title sponsors in a three-year deal.
"I hope that this partnership will grow from strength to strength, and with me coming on board to Kings XI, we will be able to achieve what Kings XI hasn't been able to over the last 12 years."
"Silverware would be fantastic in the cupboard. I think this is what it was waiting for all these 12 years," Kumble, who will also be serving as the KXIP head coach, said at the event.
Kumble had earlier represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for three seasons, between 2008 and 2010, collecting a total of 45 wickets at an average of 23.51. Among the leg-spinner's most memorable performances with the ball in the league was his haul of 5/5 against Rajasthan Royals, helping bowl the Jaipur-based franchise out for a lowly 58 in what remains one of RCB's most memorable wins.
After quitting all forms of cricket in 2011, the ex-India leg-spinner joined RCB as their chief mentor between 2011 and 2013, before joining four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the same capacity.
In his new role with the Mohali-based franchise, Kumble will take over the coaching responsibility from Mike Hesson, who had quit as the head coach after one season in charge that saw Kings XI finish sixth on the points table with six wins from 14 games. Hesson stepped down from the role in order to apply for the position of the head coach of the Indian team, which eventually went to the incumbent Ravi Shastri.
Kings XI also decided to withdraw their decision to trade Ashwin to the Delhi Capitals on Monday, with co-owner Ness Wadia citing a "rethink" by the board. However, it's not been made clear yet whether Ashwin will be retained as the captain of the side after two seasons in charge.
Ashwin's captaincy across the two seasons has been marked by the team getting off to a strong start at the start of the season followed by an inexplicable drop in intensity and momentum as the tournament approached its business end, with the team finishing in the bottom half on each occasion.
Updated Date:
Oct 16, 2019 18:01:45 IST
Also See
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab appoint Anil Kumble as Director of Cricket Operations, says report
IPL: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia says franchise overturned decision to trade R Ashwin after a 'rethink'
Nita Ambani lauds PM Narendra Modi's govt for inculcating sporting culture with Khelo India, Fit India; wants Right to Sport included as Fundamental Right in Constitution