First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UAE in ZIM | 2nd ODI Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 4 runs (D/L method)
IPL | Match 25 Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets
IPL Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal says RCB have to put losses behind, focus on upcoming games

Down in the dumps after six straight losses, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday admitted that his side failed to click as a unit this season so far but said staying focused and hoping to win the the remaining games was the only option before the team now.

Press Trust of India, Apr 12, 2019 23:14:04 IST

Mohali: Down in the dumps after six straight losses, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday admitted that his side failed to click as a unit this season so far but said staying focused and hoping to win the the remaining games was the only option before the team now.

"We have to forget about the games we lost because we cannot change the results. We have to put losses behind and focus on eight matches coming up," Chahal said at the pre-match press conference ahead of their crucial game against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Saturday.

File image of Yuzvendra Chahal. Sportzpics

File image of Yuzvendra Chahal. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli-led RCB have lost six matches on the trot and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Chahal, the side's leading wicket taker, believes that all is not over yet.

"We are six down, but we still have an outright chance to qualify for the playoffs. If you can remember in 2016, when we played in final, we were in the same kind of situation. We needed to win six out of seven games. We need to back our skills," he said.

On where things went wrong for RCB this season, Chahal said, "I am not going to blame batting or bowling. I think as a team we have not clicked, we are not playing as a team. Sometimes our batting is not working and sometimes bowling. We need to understand that it is not an individual game, you can't depend upon couple of players. All the eleven players need to step up."

He also said that RCB will need to do better in the death bowling.

"We need to improve in our death bowling as well. It is a big issue for us. We are bowling well till the 16th over. We need to finish well," the wrist-spinner said.

The frequent chopping and changing in the top order had also affected the team balance of RCB and Chahal, when asked to comment on this, said, "We are a settled squad. There is no question about it. We want Virat and AB de Villiers to play as much as possible. We change the top order according to the situation of the game."

Chahal admitted that RCB fielding has not been up to the mark and said dropping 12-13 catches was simply unacceptable.

On the week-long break which the side had, Chahal said, "The break was good for us. We discussed where we are committing mistakes. Tomorrow is an important match. If we can win this, we can get back the momentum."

Addressing a separate press conference, KXIP head coach Mike Hesson said that he was hopeful his in-form batting order will be back in full strength, including Chris Gayle.

He said both Gayle and Mayank Agarwal have recovered and are highly likely to feature in the playing XI on Saturday.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 23:14:04 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 12, IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab, KXIP, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, t20

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all