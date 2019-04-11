IPL 2019: Virat Kohli won't be affected by RCB's losing run going into World Cup, feels Kuldeep Yadav
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav says Virat Kohli has a different kind of hunger when he plays for India, refusing to believe that the Indian Premier League (IPL) losing streak will affect the skipper's form going into the World Cup.
Kolkata: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav says Virat Kohli has a different kind of hunger when he plays for India, refusing to believe that the Indian Premier League (IPL) losing streak will affect the skipper's form going into the World Cup.
RCB captain Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of the opening game of IPL 2019. AFP
The Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost six matches on the trot this IPL season but Kuldeep backed his captain.
"He's one of the best in the world, has broken so many records I don't think he will be affected by this," Kuldeep said.
"He has a different hunger when he plays for India. Everyone is highly motivated to do well in the World Cup."
The 24-year-old from Kanpur feels lack of team combination is the main reason behind RCB's failure.
"With 5000-plus runs, individually he's doing his best. But maybe his team combination is not clicking. Maybe somewhere down the line he's lacking in team combination. It's a team combination.
"He's in great touch and if he keeps doing well like that it will be good for India in the World Cup.
