First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 2 Mar 22, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 1 Mar 22, 2019
PNG Vs PHI
Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
IPL Mar 23, 2019
CSK vs RCB
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Mar 24, 2019
KKR vs SRH
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli takes a dig at Gautam Gambhir, says he would be 'sitting at home' if he thought 'like people from outside'

Virat Kohli Friday said he would be "sitting at home if he thinks like people from outside", responding, in his trademark combative style, to Gautam Gambhir's recent jibe at him, but without taking the former opener's name.

Press Trust of India, Mar 22, 2019 22:19:26 IST

Chennai: Virat Kohli Friday said he would be "sitting at home if he thinks like people from outside", responding, in his trademark combative style, to Gautam Gambhir's recent jibe at him, but without taking the former opener's name.

Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies in 2012 and 2014, recently said that in a result-oriented franchise environment, Kohli has been "lucky" to have survived despite Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) never winning the coveted title in his eight years as skipper.

RCB captain Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of the opening game of IPL 2019. AFP

RCB captain Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of the opening game of IPL 2019. AFP

Asked about it, the batting maestro said, "Obviously, you want to win the IPL. I am doing what I am supposed to do. I don't care whether I am going to be judged on this (not winning IPL) or not. There is no real, sort of, parameters you set. I try to perform wherever I can. I try to win all the possible titles, but sometimes it just doesn't happen.

"We have to be practical about why we haven't won one. That boils down to bad decision making in pressure situations. If I think like people from outside, I can't even sustain five games. I would be sitting at home," Kohli said.

According to Gambhir, one can't say Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the same breath, as India's current captain has not won the IPL even once in comparison to his predecessor's three. Gambhir also compared Kohli with his national team deputy Rohit Sharma, who too have three IPL titles to his credit.

"I know people talk about it a lot and they like to grab opportunities to talk about these things. But I have a responsibility here and given a chance, as a captain, I would love to win the IPL for my team.

"We all are motivated to do so. It has not happened and that's the reality. No excuses for that. Only acceptance of the faults that we made in the past. The fact that we played six semi-finals means that we have been a side who are always in contention. If we make better decisions, we can go further than that. That's how I see things," Kohli added.

The Indian captain was speaking on the eve of the IPL 12 opener between his team and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

To a question if he felt RCB were the underdogs against CSK at home, he said every team that comes here has to be considered so, with the home team being led by Dhoni.

"MS knows exactly what he wants from his team in these conditions. We all have seen that and are aware of it. We are going to be backing our skills and then find ways to come out on top.

"It's very easy to be overawed by the support that CSK are going to get. In the IPL, people can get carried away by the support that a team like CSK gets at home but we have to focus on our basics."

Kohli also said RCB's focus this year would be on being consistent and scratching their way to wins.

"It again boils down to how much composure you have in crunch situations. If you see all the teams that have won, they have had players who have stood up and done the job.

"In the past, when we have been close to winning the title, we have just expected things to go our way instead of standing up. That is something we want to correct this season. If we look ugly, we look ugly. It doesn't matter. We don't want to be a side just playing flamboyant cricket. We want to be a consistent side," Kohli said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 22:19:26 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, CSK, Gautam Gambhir, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 12, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 RCB, KKR, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all