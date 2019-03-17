IPL 2019: Virat Kohli reiterates that World Cup-bound players are responsible for managing workload, says there's no cap on matches
'Someone else’s body might be more capable than mine or less,' Kohli said that managing workload is a very individual thing.
With the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) less than a week away, the cricketers are set to play, train and travel non -stop. The IPL will be shortly followed by the ICC World Cup, and that has generated a lot of talks over managing players' workload.
The entire schedule of IPL is still awaited but the tournament that starts on 23 March is likely to finish around mid-May, leaving players with a break of couple of weeks before the World Cup that begins on 30 May in England. Indian captain Virat Kohli has asked his players to be smart with their training and playing schedule. There has been chatter over few key players picking and choosing fixtures to participate that would help them manage their workload ahead of the global event.
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli relaxes himself. Sportzpics
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli, however, believes that it would not be feasible to enforce caps on the players and added that the fitness levels of a cricketer varies individually.
“You cannot put a cap on anything," Kohli was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
“If I’m able to play 10, 12 or 15 games, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the other guy can only play that many. My body might demand I play a certain number of games and I need to be smart about that and rest. Someone else’s body might be more capable than mine or less, that is a very individual thing. And everyone wants to play the World Cup, so people will be smart about it because you don’t want to miss out on such a big event,"he added.
Kohli also said that the onus will be on players to look after themselves and be on top of their fitness when India begin their campaign in England.
“From a responsibility point of view, all the Indian players will have the responsibility during the IPL to keep a watch on their fitness and their workloads,” he said. “And to continue the frame of mind we have created in the Indian team – strive towards excellence and improve every day. Each player will take this tournament as an opportunity to go to the World Cup in a good frame of mind.”
India are scheduled to play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on 25 May, while the 'Men in Blue' will take on South Africa on 5 June in their first match of the ICC tournament.
Updated Date:
Mar 17, 2019 16:13:04 IST
