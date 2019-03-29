IPL 2019: Umpire S Ravi unlikely to be sacked after committing no-ball howler in RCB vs MI match
Currently there are only 11 Indian Umpires allotted for on-field and TV duty for 56 IPL games, which means Ravi might get negative marking from the match referee but BCCI can hardly take any corrective measures beyond that.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs MUM - Mar 30th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CPM's outreach to Muslims through Indian National League puts massive realignment on cards in Kerala
-
Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Nizamabad constituency, EC to use ballot paper instead of EVMs
-
Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can't stoop before eccentricities of regressive regimes, writes professor
-
Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did episode 1 have all the answers?
-
Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani
-
Rahul Gandhi's startup push: Regulatory hurdles in state, local bodies must be removed to make it easier for new ventures
-
Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; Ashleigh Barty enters final
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, political intrigue and book-to-screen adaptations
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Umpire Sundaram Ravi, whose no ball howler cost Royal Challengers Bangalore heavily in an IPL match and led to an angry outburst by RCB skipper Virat Kohli, is unlikely to be sanctioned due to lack of officials with international experience on the BCCI roster.
Currently there are only 11 Indian Umpires allotted for on-field and TV duty for 56 IPL games, which means Ravi might get negative marking from the match referee but BCCI can hardly take any corrective measures beyond that.
File image of S Ravi. Sportzpics
"Currently we have only 17 umpires assigned on-field and for third umpires' duty. Out of them 11 are Indian and six foreigners from the Elite Panel. Apart from them, we have six more Indians as fourth umpires," a member of the now defunct Umpiring sub-committee, who is privy to allocation of assignments, told PTI on Friday.
Ravi, the only Indian in the ICC's Elite Panel, failed to spot an obvious no ball from Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga as RCB lost by six runs under controversial circumstances.
A livid RCB captain Virat Kohli said that "umpires should have kept their eyes open" while his India team deputy Rohit Sharma was also critical of the other on-field umpire C Nandan.
Ironically, Nandan was adjudged best Indian umpire in the BCCI awards two years ago.
There is speculation in the BCCI that Ravi and Nandan may not be used in the play-off games of IPL but it's a very preliminary thought since overseas umpires like Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney are around.
The BCCI brass, along with the Committee of Administrators (CoA), has long been worried about the declining standard of Indian Umpires but has not been able to come up with a feasible solution.
"Even in those 11, we have only five who are assigned international matches. Apart from Ravi, we have Nandan, Shamshuddin, Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, who are in ICC's international panel. The other six are currently officiating in domestic games," he said.
"Match referee Manu Nayar has no option but to mention the errors by Ravi and Nandan in his report but you can't just off-load Ravi. Let's accept, the replacements will be worse. So penalising him is out of question," he added.
One of the core issues that BCCI has been unable to address is the qualifying structure through which umpires are coming up the ranks.
As per data accessed by PTI, there were about 114 umpires who had officiated in around 2000 BCCI games of all age groups (Men and Women).
This year's Ranji Trophy had been marred by umpiring howlers and fatigue was a reason cited by many for the bloopers.
The most notable was Cheteshwar Pujara being ruled not out during the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Saurashtra and Karanataka. R Vinay Kumar had induced a big nick that the umpire couldn't hear and the India international scored a hundred which proved decisive.
The number is very less and more so because those appearing for BCCI's Level 1, 2 or 3 umpiring Test have been found to be well below par.
"We have the National Academy of Umpires (NAU) in Nagpur. To procure a form and get enrolled there, you need a recommendation from local state association. The system itself is flawed," a retired former first-class umpire, who didn't wish to come on record, said.
It has been learnt that BCCI also intends to clamp down on some umpiring academies, where candidates are allegedly prepared for the BCCI level tests, which gives them direct advantage over other meritorious candidates.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 29, 2019 15:54:17 IST
Also See
Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance, umpiring howler help Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019 humdinger
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, RCB vs MI: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
RCB vs MI Highlights, IPL 2019 Match at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: Mumbai Indians win last-ball thriller by 6 runs