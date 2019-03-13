First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 3rd T20I Mar 11, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
AUS in IND | 4th ODI Mar 10, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 4 wickets
AUS in IND Mar 13, 2019
IND vs AUS
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
SL in SA Mar 13, 2019
SA vs SL
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Ticket sales for opening match between CSK and RCB to commence on 16 March

Tickets for opening match of IPL have been priced at Rs 1,300 (C, D and E lower tier), Rs 2,500 (C & E upper tier) and hospitality tickets at Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,500.

Press Trust of India, Mar 13, 2019 08:51:58 IST

Chennai: Sale of tickets for the opening match of IPL-12 between defending champion Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played on 23 March, will commence on 16 March.

Online sales of tickets will be start at 11.30 AM on 16 March and would continue till the tickets are sold out, a press release said.

Book My Show (in.bookmyshow.com) is handling CSK's entire ticketing for home matches.

Counters for sale of tickets will open at TNCA at 11.30 AM on March 16, the release said, adding details of ticket sales for the remainder of CSK's home matches would be announced at a later date.

Tickets have been priced at Rs 1,300 (C, D and E lower tier), Rs 2,500 (C & E upper tier) and hospitality tickets at Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,500.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 08:52:13 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, CSK, CSK Vs RCB, Indian Cricket, IPL, IPL 2019, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8456 121
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5927 112
5 Australia 4780 102
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all