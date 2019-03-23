The 12th edition of Indian Premier League season has finally arrived with a lot of players out to showcase their skills to make it to the ODI World Cup which will take place after this event. Some of the key players will be keen on managing their workload, which means it will bring more opportunities for younger players.

The tournament has a long history and given many players to world cricket and it won’t be any different this time around as more new players are participating.

Here's a look at how teams have performed over the years in the world’s richest T20 league.

Mumbai Indians (2012/13, 2014/15 and 2016/17) and Chennai Super Kings (2009/10, 2010/11 and 2017/18) are the only team to win the IPL title on three different occasions.

Chennai Super Kings have the best win percentage in IPL history while Mumbai Indians are three wins away from becoming the first team to win 100 matches in the league. Mumbai Indians have won 108 matches in T20 cricket which is the most by any team.

Note: T+W = Tied & Won in Super Over, T+L = Tied & Lost in Super Over

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only team to have scored 225-plus runs in IPL five times. Their total of 263 for 5 against Pune Warriors in Bengaluru is still the joint second highest by a team in T20 cricket.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only team to get bowled out under 50 runs in IPL history.

Kolkata Knight Riders hold the record of winning most consecutive matches in IPL. Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are the only team to win six or more consecutive matches in IPL history twice.

Pune Warriors are the only team to lose more than eight consecutive matches twice in IPL history.

Mumbai Indians had won 10 consecutive matches at Wankhede Stadium between 9 April, 2013 and 6 May, 2014 which is the joint most by any team at a venue in IPL. Chennai Super Kings also won 10 consecutive matches at Chepauk between 22 April, 2013 and 4 May, 2015.

Deccan Charges had lost eight consecutive matches at Hyderabad between 22 April, 2008 and 9 April, 2011 which is a record.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only team to win three matches with a margin of more than 100 runs in IPL history.

Mumbai Indians hold the record of registering largest victory in terms of balls remaining in IPL. They won against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai in 2008 with 87 balls remaining.

There are only 11 instances in IPL history when a team has won the match by 10 wickets.

There are only eight instances in IPL history when a team has won the match by a run. Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have achieved the feat twice.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team to win an IPL match with a margin of one wicket.

There are only seven matches which have been ended in a tie in IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have played in two tied matches till day.

There are only two matches played in IPL history with more than 340 runs scored in each match, without a single fifty-plus score from players belonging to either side.

