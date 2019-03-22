IPL 2019: Steve Smith says only BCCI can explain his absence from the T20 league last year
Steve Smith who received a one-year ban from Cricket Australia for ball-tampering scandal was eligible to play in IPL last year but BCCI decided to impose its own sanctions.
Jaipur: The BCCI had acted voluntarily while banning Steve Smith and David Warner from last edition of IPL on ball tampering charges and the former Australian captain said that only the Indian board can answer why it panned out that way.
Cricket Australia's one year ban was from international cricket and the duo were well within their rights to a play domestic T20 league like IPL but the richest cricket board in the world decided to impose their own sanctions.
Steve Smith was not allowed by BCCI to participate in IPL last year after he received ban for ball-tampering from Cricket Australia. Twitter @rajasthanroyals
Smith, whose one-year ban ends on 29 March will be available for Rajasthan Royals' first game on 25 March but it will depend on the condition of his elbow.
"I am available for all the matches and BCCI has to answer that why I was not allowed to play earlier," Smith took a dig at the BCCI during a promotional event on Friday.
Speaking after the jersey launch ceremony, Smith said that he was looking forward for the tournament.
"It is exciting to be back on field and I am looking forward to the tournament," he said during the announcement of JK Lakhsmi cement as one of the sponsors for Royals.
With his international ban set to end on 29 March, Smith will be eyeing good IPL in order to make it to the World Cup squad.
Updated Date:
Mar 22, 2019 19:49:14 IST
