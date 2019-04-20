First Cricket
IPL 2019: Steve Smith replaces Ajinkya Rahane as captain of Rajasthan Royals

RR have managed to win just two of the eight matches so far in IPL 2019 season under the leadership of Rahane and are placed at the seventh position on the table.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 20, 2019 15:14:06 IST

Steve Smith replaced Ajinkya Rahane as captain of Rajasthan Royals for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season.

RR have managed to win just two of the eight matches so far in 2019 season under the leadership of Rahane and are placed at the seventh position on the table.

File image of Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

File image of former Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

"Rajasthan Royals will be led by the Australian batsman Steven Smith for the upcoming matches of the IPL. Ajinkya Rahane did a fantastic job in leading the team to the playoffs last year, however, the franchisee now thinks a fresh approach is needed to bring their 2019 campaign back on track." the RR media release said.

"Steve has always been part of the leadership team within RR and Rahane will continue to be a key voice in the side, therefore the Royals see this as a small restructuring process to secure the results required to move up the table."

Rahane was appointed RR captain last season after Steve Smith was forced to miss the IPL 2018 due to the ball-tampering ban. The team reached the playoffs in 2018 but haven't been able to get going this season.

“Ajinkya is and will always be a true Royal. He led the team to the play offs in 2018 in a very challenging scenario and that will go down as one of the great comebacks of the IPL. He remains a key part of our side and leadership team and will extend support wherever required to Steve,” RR's head of cricket Zubin Bharucha said.

“Steve is one of the most innovative and successful captains in the world, in all formats of the game. We are confident he can lead the Royals to success,” Bharucha added.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019 15:14:06 IST

