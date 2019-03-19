IPL 2019: Steve Smith rates Rajasthan Royals' teammate Jos Buttler as 'one of most destructive batters' in world
'Playing alongside Buttler will be great, batting with him makes things easier for me. He's an exciting player and one of the most destructive batters around the world,' Steve Smith said
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Political murders in Kerala: CPM faces electoral isolation amid claims of shielding accused party leaders
-
Jacinda Ardern vows never to utter New Zealand shooter's name, says won't get him 'publicity he craved'
-
Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'Modi's proxies' KCR and Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Naresh Goyal's personal ambition holds Jet Airways back from resurrection; is slow death awaiting India's once favoured airline?
-
Lok Sabha election 2019: 1.2 lakh voters marked ‘doubtful’ will not be able to vote in Assam; figure likely to change during polls
-
Lucifer: Why Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, starring Mohanlal, is being touted as a potential summer blockbuster
-
Special Olympics 2019: Usain Bolt’s invaluable tips help Jamaican sprinters bag individual gold medals in 200m
-
NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation has not released data since 2016
-
No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish
-
UP सरकार के दो साल पूरे, CM योगी बोले- 2 सालों में नहीं हुआ एक भी दंगा
-
LIVE: प्रियंका की गंगा यात्रा का दूसरा दिन, सड़क मार्ग से पहुंचेंगी मिर्जापुर
-
गोवा: प्रमोद सावंत ने किया है आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर से सीएम बनने तक का सफर
-
राहुल का पीएम मोदी पर तंज- चोरी में शामिल था चौकीदार, जब पकड़ा गया तो पूरे देश को चौकीदार कहा
-
अनिल अंबानी की मदद को आगे आए मुकेश अंबानी, एरिक्सन को बकाए के भुगतान में की मदद
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Jaipur: The returning Steve Smith has called his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler one of the "most destructive batters" in international cricket, heaping rich praise on the England wicketkeeper.
File image of Jos Buttler. SportsPicz
The Australian run-machine is returning to top-flight after serving a one-year international ban for involvement in ball-tampering.
"Playing alongside Buttler will be great, batting with him makes things easier for me. He's an exciting player and one of the most destructive batters around the world," Smith said during a live interaction on the franchise's social media platform.
Smith's Australian teammate David Warner, who was also involved in the scandal, joined his team Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Rajasthan will be playing their Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on 26 March.
"It will be great - never got the chance to play in Jaipur with the Royals. I am sure the fans will come out in big numbers and support us," Smith said.
Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL under Shane Warne's captaincy.
Updated Date:
Mar 19, 2019 11:46:47 IST
Also See
Purple Cap holders in the history of IPL: List of bowlers finishing as highest wicket takers in a season
IPL 2019: From Jos Buttler to Kagiso Rabada, players who could leave mid-way through tournament and potential replacements
Ravichandran Ashwin believes limited overs exclusion a result of perception favouring wrist-spinners