Has the fight gone out of Virat Kohli or is this just a fatigued man sleep-walking through this year’s IPL? The Kohli who took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) seemed a far cry from the ‘angry young man’ who had led from the front and galvanised India to a historic series victory in Australia.

At that time, he had batted like a champion, but more than that, had inspired the team to great heights in one of the most memorable performances of late. The strength, vitality, and purpose of Kohli in the Australia series were mesmerising. It brought out all the positives in the warrior and highlighted him as a leader who could inspire and coax his teammates to rise far above themselves. Who can forget the manner in which he made Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and even a newcomer like Mayank Agarwal, to play better than they had ever done to beat Australia in their own backyard?

Yet, the energy, spirit, and drive that made Kohli such a formidable force are conspicuous by their absence in the IPL season thus far. Naturally, any India, RCB and Kohli fan would wonder if the maestro was exhibiting the first symptoms of burn out.

If so, it can hardly be comforting for India’s challenge in the World Cup starting late next month, for Kohli is central to the team’s hopes and plans.

It is true that Kohli has been in charge of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for quite some time now. The best the team has achieved under him is a berth in the finals when they lost by eight runs to SRH in 2016. Normally, a captain’s head would be on the block if he did not fetch the desired results for the franchise. But Kohli has not only been a top class faithful cricketer for RCB, he has been one of world cricket’s most iconic players. For a franchise driven by brands, Kohli, the biggest brand in the game, is the most natural choice as leader.

However, although the on-going IPL is important and veritably in-your-face on a daily basis, Indian cricket fans, players, selectors, and management have an eye on the forthcoming World Cup. The stakes in that event are far higher and have hence reduced this season’s IPL to a mere passing show.

It is for this reason that alarm bells would go off should any of the players critical for India’s performance in the prestigious quadrennial cricketing event suffered a setback or was performing below par.

In Kohli’s case, it is not so much the performance, though even that is so unlike Kohli. It is the absence of his signature traits — charged-up energy, fist-pumping determination, blazing eyes, fighting spirit — which is worrying.

Kohli, perhaps, realises that all is not well with him. Else, he would not have publicly mentioned that he would bat only in the number three position in this season’s IPL. He probably sees a need to conserve himself and not go flat out, as is his wont.

In the past, Kohli relished a challenge and took it head-on. For instance, when SRH made 208 runs in the 2016 final, he opened the batting along with Chris Gayle and took the bulls by the horns. That RCB fell short by eight runs is beside the point. It was his willingness to get into a scrap and give it his best shot that made him such an endearing sight on the field.

Thus, Kohli stating that he would bat only at number three is uncharacteristic and disappointing.

Why, on Sunday, when chasing SRH's mammoth 232, common cricketing logic dictated that Kohli, RCB's best stroke-player opened the innings. That was the only way they stood any chance of winning.

Instead, Kohli sent Parthiv Patel to open the batting. While the southpaw has scored a few runs at the top of the order, by no means could he be termed a big-hitter. RCB needed their top two or three batsmen, Kohli, AB de Villiers and maybe Shimron Hetmyer, to set a platform in the Powerplay overs. But Kohli wrecked their chances even before the first ball of the innings was bowled by sending Patel and a struggling Hetmyer to open the innings. The chase went downhill from then on.

Of course, all is not lost for RCB. They have played just three matches and the entire tournament lies ahead of them. They probably would be a far more balanced outfit when the Australians Nathan Coulter Nile and Marcus Stoinis join them for the next game.

However, Indian cricket, Kohli, and maybe even RCB would benefit if the burden of captaincy is taken away from Kohli for a few games. It could probably free his mind and rejuvenate him like nothing else.

Make no mistake; Kohli is Indian cricket’s biggest asset. India need him to be recharged, hungry and focused very soon. One of the ways might well be to relieve him of RCB leadership at least for a few games. Would the franchise oblige? Your guess is as good as mine.