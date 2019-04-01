How can David Warner be put in the shade, even when he has struck a purple patch? Get Jonny Bairstow to give full, unfettered expression to his own batting skills. It is not as if this helps the opposition in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 since the two openers play for the same franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On Sunday, the England wicket-keeper/batsman slipped into an extra gear without notice and raced away with such power and certainty that Warner was left watching the dazzling display from a privileged position across the length of the pitch. Hyderabad’s 118-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was comprehensive, to say the least, but notable for Bairstow’s batting.

The pair delighted in one another’s fantastic skill sets, acknowledging the other’s qualities. The two batsmen, who have history of bad blood between them during the Ashes series in England in 2017, took so much pride in one another’s feats that they set a great example for cricketers around the world.

Yet, it was a surprise that not a few fell to the temptation of branding the Warner-Bairstow pairing as unlikely partnership. Yes, it is a surprise that even in its 12th year, such combinations continue to stun a few. Truth be told, there should be no eyebrows raised when players cast their differences aside and come together for a common goal.

For, IPL has been replete with instances of players coming together for the same franchise despite being at logger-heads in international engagements, not the least being the example of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Australia skipper Ricky Ponting playing for Mumbai Indians. So, in that manner of speaking, the Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to pit Warner and Bairstow together.

During the IPL Players’ Auction in December last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad got into a keen battle with Kings XI Punjab and won the right to secure Bairstow’s services this season for Rs 2.20 crore. The speed with which the paddle went up each time Kings XI Punjab made a bid was an indication of how eager Tom Moody and VVS Laxman were to get Bairstow as a wicket-keeping all-rounder.

The three games have seen him get involved in three century stands for the opening wicket with Australian David Warner. In the first two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata and Rajasthan Royals in their maiden game at home, Bairstow was content to play a support role in power play when Warner ‘hogged’ the strike. He did not even reach to a half-century in either innings.

On Sunday, however, Bairstow did not have to wait long to uncap his attacking capabilities and reach a personal milestone. He sent the second ball of the match from off-spinner Moeen Ali to the square-leg fence and completed the over with a boundary hit on the other side of the track with a rapturous square-cut. It was a day when Bairstow would be hard to stop.

Of course, Warner and he went level pegging in power play but Bairstow took off once he had sized up the teenage leg-spinner Prayas Ray Barman. He took 17 runs off the bowler’s next over to get to the half-century well before Warner. He raced to his maiden IPL century off just 52 deliveries, finding a series of boundaries off every bowler.

In the blistering cauldron that the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad became under the afternoon sun, their partnership was an epitome of team-work. Bairstow dealt in boundaries and Warner settled down to a comfortable nip-and-tuck game to keep the scoreboard moving. They hit the fours and sixes and ran the singles and twos hard.

You could sense that the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was left wondering what he could do to stop the runs from flowing in such torrents. In his eagerness to find at least one bowler who could restrict the dashing Hyderabad duo, Kohli did not afford his best bowler of the evening, Moeen Ali, his full quota of four overs.

Bairstow played no mean role in causing such a disarray in the rival ranks and, with Warner sustaining the onslaught till the end, it was no real surprise that the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting did not offer any resistance and folded up for just 113. He not only overshadowed the Australian but also made things easy for the team’s bowlers by hurting the visitors emotionally.

The 185-run stand, the biggest in IPL history, was broken only when a leading edge off Bairstow’s bat was caught brilliantly by Umesh Yadav, running and diving at point, in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s final over. Not that anyone had any doubts about his ability to play such a defining knock but the knock of 114 made off 56 deliveries told a story of its own.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen now have three days to recover from the rigours of going full tilt in a second successive game in two days. They will be hoping not only that skipper Kane Williamson would be back to lead the team against Delhi Capitals but also that the Warner-Bairstow pair ensures the team a place in the play-off before heading home.

