IPL | Match 19 Apr 06, 2019
SRH vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
IPL | Match 18 Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs
IPL Apr 07, 2019
RCB vs DC
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 07, 2019
RR vs KKR
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: Alzarri Joseph says he could not have asked for a better start after dream debut for Mumbai Indians

Alzarri Joseph ended with sensational figures of six for 12 in 3.4 overs, bettering the effort of Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, who had taken six for 14 in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008

Press Trust of India, Apr 07, 2019 08:11:18 IST

Hyderabad: "I could not have asked for a better start," a soft spoken Alzarri Joseph said after claiming the best bowling figures in IPL history on his tournament debut.

Alzarri Joseph of Mumbai Indians in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Alzarri Joseph of Mumbai Indians in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Young Windies pacer ended with sensational figures of six for 12 in 3.4 overs, bettering the effort of Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, who had taken six for 14 in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, on Saturday night.

His rare feat helped Mumbai Indians register a 40-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring game.

"It is a dream. I could not have asked for a better start. I just backed my plans and it worked. My plan was to keep it simple and back myself," said Joseph at the post match presentation."

Joseph's first over in IPL was a wicket maiden in which he removed the dangerous David Warner.

"I know we had a game to win and I was focused on that. The boys are playing well and putting in a lot of hard work," said the 20-year-old when asked why he did not celebrate Warner's wicket.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 08:11:18 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
3
Kolkata
 4 3 1 0 6
4
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Punjab
 5 3 2 0 6
6
Delhi
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Rajasthan
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Bangalore
 5 0 5 0 0
See Full Table




