There was a listlessness to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) approach to the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday. There was a vast gap between the eagerness the side proclaimed to have to make it to the Playoff stage and the intensity it got to the table, except for a few overs after the home side had pulled away to an amazing start.

The sense of purpose that a team would unmistakably and collectively bring to the field, especially in a do-or-die game, was conspicuous by its absence. That led to the completion of a hat-trick of defeats for Kings XI Punjab in away games. Barring a brief while on Monday, the visitors’ countenance did not inspire confidence. In fact, the team appeared to have all but forgotten how to win games.

From a side that seemed to do little wrong in the early games, R Ashwin’s team slipped down the precipice with no serious attempt to arrest the fall. The home defeat by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seemed to be a tipping point from which even a win against Rajasthan Royals was not enough to lift the side to find a route to victory.

A massive part of Kings XI Punjab’s problems was their over-reliance on specialists to perform their tasks. When a team goes into a cricket game, even if it is a Twenty20 contest, with just five bowlers and no part-timers to squeeze in an over or two, they are opening themselves to trouble. With no cover for a lead bowler courting disaster, the helplessness became palpable.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, playing for the first time since the 12-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Mohali on 16 April, was accorded a torrid welcome by David Warner. He then was given the treatment in his final over on Monday when Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi collared him for 26 runs.

With no back-up options available, Mujeeb had to be brought back to complete his quota of four overs. There was certain helplessness with which Kings XI Punjab saw their effort to bring a semblance of parity go in vain. The powerplay bowling was haywire as was the death overs bowling, except by Shami.

Despite the mounting odds when Sunrisers Hyderabad were poised at 160 for one, R Ashwin conceded a mere four runs in his final over and sent back Manish Pandey and Warner. Shami gave away 13 runs in his final two overs and claimed two wickets. And yet, Sunrisers Hyderabad charged to 212 for six, 53 runs coming off the last five overs.

It was the price that Kings XI Punjab paid, one more time, for backing themselves to go into a game with just five bowlers. Skipper R Ashwin and Mike Hesson should have known that this game was being played on a belter of a track and that the team would need an extra bowler or two to insure against one of the lead bowlers coming up with a flop show.

The Afghan was a pale shadow of the bowler who picked up wickets by the bagsful last season before an injury rendered him hors de combat. On Monday, he lacked the control that made him such a respected bowler and undid the good work by Shami and the two Ashwins in stopping Sunrisers Hyderabad from running away to a large score.

The pressure of the scoreboard told on no less a batsman than Chris Gayle. His fall to a skied catch off a quick delivery from left-arm paceman Khaleel Ahmed added to the grave challenge faced by his team. With no batsman, barring the left-handed Nicholas Pooran, taking the attack to the rival camp, Kings XI Punjab had no real chance of even playing catch-up.

Come to think of it, Kings XI Punjab managed just one win in seven away games — in the opening fixture against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur to announce themselves as serious contenders this time around. And the advantage derived from that rare away win was squandered when the side lost a home game to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It is pretty well-known that unless teams travel well and beat the opposition on their home turfs, they cannot really aspire to make it to the IPL play-off. After having been well poised with four wins from the first six games, Kings XI Punjab have won just one of the next six matches, including four as visitors. This string has hurt the team no end.

Yet, Mujeeb’s tryst with the most expensive spell in IPL this season — and the second most expensive in the 745-game history of the tournament — came on the back of the failures of overseas bowlers like Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, and Sam Curran to add muscle to the team’s attack.

There are two home games that await Kings XI Punjab, neither of which will be an easy outing. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are both better placed than Kings XI Punjab, the latter already assured of a Playoff spot but looking to secure a top-two finish so as to have two cracks at making it to the title round.

Kings XI Punjab have left themselves with too many loopholes to plug and with too few resources of quality at their disposal. David Miller’s batting has also let the team down, his fall to a catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary off Rashid Khan’s bowling symbolising his whole season. Even the return home for the last two matches may not infuse life into their stuttering campaign now.