IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Shreyas Iyer believes Eliminator will be 'well-matched encounter' with both sides missing key players

SRH are missing prolific Australian batsman David Warner while Capitals are without key South African paceman Kagiso Rabada.

Press Trust of India, May 07, 2019 22:09:43 IST

Hyderabad: The absence of key players in both the sides has turned the IPL Eliminator into a 'well-matched encounter' says Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer as he gears up to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

SRH are missing prolific Australian batsman David Warner while Capitals are without key South African paceman Kagiso Rabada.

Both the teams are locked 1-1 this season, winning their away games against each other.

File image of Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer speaks to the press. Sportzpics

"We have to take the confidence from our win against them in Hyderabad. They also beat us in Delhi, so both the teams are fairly confident, and it is going to be a tough match. However, they are also missing some of their players, and we are without Kagiso now, so it is going to be a difficult task as well, but a well-matched encounter," said Iyer ahead of the match.

"They have a very good past in such situations but we are also looking forward to creating history," Iyer said with confidence.

Capitals finished with 18 points from their 14 IPL matches but finished third due to poor net run rate compared to Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers however were lucky to qualify despite losing eight games in the tournament.

Iyer though did not complain when asked if it is unfair.

"I think we should not think about that, it is how the tournament is. IPL is a funny tournament. Any team can beat anyone and we have seen that in the past editions where the team finishing on top of the table has struggled to lift the trophy eventually.

"But even before the start of the tournament, we wouldn't have thought that a team finishing with only 12 points will make it to the play-offs, but here we are. So instead you have to take all the factors in your stride, and play your best cricket on the day to come out on top," said the 24-year-old.

Iyer said sticking to basics has been key to their good form this season and he would want his team to continue doing that.

"We don't have to change much, we have to play the way we have been playing. We need to do the small things right, keep everything simple and stick to our basics, because that is what has helped us in coming this far.

"I believe the more you complicate things, the more difficult it is going to get for you, so that is what I tell myself and the team, to keep things simple, and believe that everything will fall into place," said the Capitals' skipper who has scored 442 runs this season.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 22:09:43 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

