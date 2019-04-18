First Cricket
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: Suresh Raina says MS Dhoni 'might' play next game after missing Chennai's 6-wicket defeat against Hyderabad

Suresh Raina said captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni "might" play the next game after missing Chennai Super Kings's six-wicket defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, Apr 18, 2019 08:30:30 IST

Hyderabad: Suresh Raina said captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni "might" play the next game after missing Chennai Super Kings's six-wicket defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday.

File picture of MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

File image of MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

Dhoni was ruled out of the match with back spasm, paving the way for Raina to shoulder captaincy responsibility.

"He (Dhoni) is feeling better. His back was stiff and might play the next game," Raina said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

For a team that has won seven of its eight matches this season, the defeat was a wake-up call, Raina said.

"I think it is a very good wake up call."

CSK were stopped at 132 for five after they opted to bat, and then, SRH chased down the target with 19 balls to spare.

"I think we didn't put a decent score on the board and kept losing wickets. We lost too many wickets in between and that's why it cost us the game.

"We should have looked for partnerships and should have rotated our strike better. Hence, we were 30 runs short," Raina said.

Man of the Match David Warner thanked the crowd for support.

"Great support, even though there is plenty of yellow they are a fantastic crowd. Some times in our chases we have been a bit hesitant and that's why I tried to bat 20 overs.

"I have two beautiful children, one more on the way, and a beautiful wife and I can't thank them enough. I have fantastic support from over the world and it has been overwhelming here in India," Warner said.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 08:30:30 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 SRH, MS Dhoni, SRH Vs CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

