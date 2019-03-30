IPL 2019, SRH v RR: Shahbaz Nadeem says he has learnt a lot bowling under guidance of Muttiah Muralitharan
Nadeem has had sporadic success at the IPL level, mostly during his time at the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils, where he was used as a restrictive option.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Punjab Vs Mumbai Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Spain Triangular T20I Series, 2019 ESP Vs MLT Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs BLR - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs MI Match at Mohali: Krunal dismisses Mayank for 43
-
Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya visit busts hollow claims, shows she has neither skill nor charisma to salvage Congress
-
‘Article 35A didn’t damage Jammu and Kashmir, militancy did,’ says Omar Abdullah after Arun Jaitley’s blog triggers row
-
Lakshmi's NTR movie review: RGV's political film fails to pack a punch despite its inherent drama
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversible’ action against terror groups operating in country
-
India Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE score and updates: Viktor Axelsen wins first game against Parupalli Kashyap; Srikanth in final
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy de Maupassant’s short stories
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Shahbaz Nadeem's USP has been his accuracy which frustrates batsmen and Sunrisers Hyderabad spin bowling mentor Muttiah Muralitharan wants the Jharkhand left-arm spinner to stick to his core skills.
An India A regular and one of the most successful bowlers in first-class cricket, Nadeem has had sporadic success at the IPL level, mostly during his time at the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils, where he was used as a restrictive option.
File image of Shahbaz Nadeem (centre) who now plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics
"Training under Murali has been great. I have picked up a couple of things under his guidance. I am implementing that in my bowling. He has asked me to stick to my stock ball (spinning away from right-handers) not to vary much from it," Nadeem told PTI during an interview.
Whether its Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for India, Yasir Shah for Pakistan, Adil Rashid for England or Adam Zampa for Australia, wrist spinners have become the preferred choice in the shorter formats of the game everywhere.
But Nadeem thinks differently. For him, it is consistency that will prove to be decisive how far a player will progress.
"I think it doesn't matter much if you are a finger spinner or wrist spinner, if you are consistent with your performance and are taking wickets you will eventually get a chance wherever you play. You just have to keep performing well," Nadeem said.
Donning the orange and black colours of Sunrisers Hyderabad after a seven-year stint with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), the left-arm spinner is high on confidence after a record-breaking domestic season and a maiden national call-up.
Nadeem had shattered the two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket scalping 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in September last year in Chennai. His figures reading 10-4-10-8.
Subsequently, the 29-year-old received a national call-up to the T20 side against West Indies at home. However, Nadeem failed to make it to the playing XI but the Jharkhand bowler has taken it in stride, concentrating on the positives.
"I was very happy just to be selected in the national side, it is a big thing for me. I was performing well at that time. If you don't get a chance to play its okay, it motivates me to do even better and maybe next time I will get a game."
He was happy that head coach Ravi Shastri, a left-arm spinner himself, took personal interest in his bowling and also gave him a few suggestions.
"The experience in Indian camp was very good. Ravi Shastri was interested in my bowling. He told me what to do and what not to do. That helped me. The selectors are also in touch with me. I know the focus is on the World Cup but if I keep performing constantly I will get more chances."
In the IPL, SRH boast of a strong bowling line up including Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Nadeem will have to fight for a spot in the team.
"Rashid Khan is the main guy, we have to support him. My role has been defined. Haven't put a number on how many matches I will get but have been conveyed my role," Nadeem said.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 30, 2019 17:53:19 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's approach, middle-order failure under scanner after Delhi's loss to Chennai
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting confident with depth in his squad, says team can achieve 'special things' this season
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' Rishab Pant briefly works with Mumbai Indians wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More