IPL 2019, SRH v RR: Sanju Samson says David Warner destroyed his day after Hyderabad opener smashed quickfire fifty
Samson's (102 not out) ton went in vein as Warner (69 off 37 balls) helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down a mammoth 199-run target to beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in an IPL match here on Friday night.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Punjab Vs Mumbai Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Spain Triangular T20I Series, 2019 ESP Vs MLT Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs BLR - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs MI Match at Mohali: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock start positively
-
BJP's insecurity about winning in Maharashtra allows Shiv Sena to throw around its weight; imperils alliance
-
Pentagon denies it spied on India's A-SAT missile test, experts say US aircraft sent to 'monitor' project was observing development
-
Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja on bringing Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil aboard
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversible’ action against terror groups operating in country
-
India Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth wins 2nd game against Huang Yuxiang to force decider
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy de Maupassant’s short stories
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Hyderabad: Sanju Samson's magnificent ton was overshadowed by David Warner's blistering half-century and the Indian batsman conceded that the Aussie spoilt his party.
Samson's (102 not out) ton went in vein as Warner (69 off 37 balls) helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down a mammoth 199-run target to beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in an IPL match here on Friday night.
Sanju Samson in action against SRH. Twitter @IPL
After the match, Warner interviewed Samson, who said probably a total of 250 might have saved Royals from losing the game.
"You destroyed my day. My 100 was not enough because of the way you batted. The way you started the innings we lost the game in the powerplay. We needed some 250 on the board with someone like you in the opposition. It was special," Samson told Warner.
The 32-year-old Australian cricketer was all praise for Samson, saying he showed the way to bat on a tricky surface.
"We didn't get off to a good start, a serious innings from Sanju and full credit to him. He came out and played really well. He allowed himself time and the wicket got better. Actually, I didn't think it was a 200 wicket. We have played on similar wickets where if you bowl that hard length it is tough to get under. He showed us how to go about it," said Warner.
Warner and Jonny Bairstow (45 off 28) set up the platform for the Sunrisers as they added 110 in the first 10 overs for the opening wicket.
"Me and Jonny have partnered really well since Kolkata. There have been a few hiccups with him trying to get off the mark. I have been hogging the strike a little bit, but over the years I have been held back a little bit.
"We know this ground pretty well. We know the dimensions well. There has been a breeze from one side for the last two days but tonight it wasn't there. You have to be calculative with your batting," he said.
Warner said he loves the local support here.
"One thing that inspires me is the local fans, they are amazing. We try and put on a good show. I enjoy playing in front of this crowd. They are fantastic."
Warner, who also got the Orange Cap for becoming the top run-scorer in the tournament so far, said: "It is orange, Sunrisers, why not.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 30, 2019 16:01:52 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad flex batting muscle as insurance for rare bowling failure against Rajasthan
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson smashes first hundred of season, leaves Twitter in awe
IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane says there is very less margin of error for bowlers against in-form David Warner