First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Spain Triangular T20Is | Match 3 Mar 29, 2019
ESP Vs MLT
Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 8 Mar 29, 2019
HYD Vs RAJ
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
IPL Mar 30, 2019
DC vs KKR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Mar 31, 2019
SRH vs RCB
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, SRH v RR: Sanju Samson says David Warner destroyed his day after Hyderabad opener smashed quickfire fifty

Samson's (102 not out) ton went in vein as Warner (69 off 37 balls) helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down a mammoth 199-run target to beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in an IPL match here on Friday night.

Press Trust of India, Mar 30, 2019 16:01:52 IST

Hyderabad: Sanju Samson's magnificent ton was overshadowed by David Warner's blistering half-century and the Indian batsman conceded that the Aussie spoilt his party.

Samson's (102 not out) ton went in vein as Warner (69 off 37 balls) helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down a mammoth 199-run target to beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in an IPL match here on Friday night.

Sanju Samson in action against SRH. Twitter @IPL

Sanju Samson in action against SRH. Twitter @IPL

After the match, Warner interviewed Samson, who said probably a total of 250 might have saved Royals from losing the game.

"You destroyed my day. My 100 was not enough because of the way you batted. The way you started the innings we lost the game in the powerplay. We needed some 250 on the board with someone like you in the opposition. It was special," Samson told Warner.

The 32-year-old Australian cricketer was all praise for Samson, saying he showed the way to bat on a tricky surface.

"We didn't get off to a good start, a serious innings from Sanju and full credit to him. He came out and played really well. He allowed himself time and the wicket got better. Actually, I didn't think it was a 200 wicket. We have played on similar wickets where if you bowl that hard length it is tough to get under. He showed us how to go about it," said Warner.

Warner and Jonny Bairstow (45 off 28) set up the platform for the Sunrisers as they added 110 in the first 10 overs for the opening wicket.

"Me and Jonny have partnered really well since Kolkata. There have been a few hiccups with him trying to get off the mark. I have been hogging the strike a little bit, but over the years I have been held back a little bit.

"We know this ground pretty well. We know the dimensions well. There has been a breeze from one side for the last two days but tonight it wasn't there. You have to be calculative with your batting," he said.

Warner said he loves the local support here.

"One thing that inspires me is the local fans, they are amazing. We try and put on a good show. I enjoy playing in front of this crowd. They are fantastic."

Warner, who also got the Orange Cap for becoming the top run-scorer in the tournament so far, said: "It is orange, Sunrisers, why not.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 16:01:52 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, Jonny Bairstow, Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all