IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly says cricketers must find a way to refresh, not playing games isn't the solution ahead of World Cup
'I don't think anyone should worry about being fatigued, being tired. Just find a way to get fresh,' Ganguly said
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mood of First-Time Voter: A look at how Indians aged 18-21 view politics, religion, economy and the media
-
New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video was viewed 4,000 times before it was taken off
-
BJP, two Assembly seats and exodus of MPs: Naveen Patnaik faces triple poll challenge in Odisha
-
Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over rivals, but what matters is the ground reality
-
Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP’s demand for observers at mosques during polls
-
Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition that animated shows enjoy
-
Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event; Novak Djokovic remains player to beat among men
-
NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation has not released data since 2016
-
It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta
-
UP सरकार के दो साल पूरे, CM योगी बोले- 2 सालों में नहीं हुआ एक भी दंगा
-
प्रियंका गांधी LIVE: '70 सालों में क्या किया? सवाल की एक्सपायरी डेट भी होती है'
-
गोवा: प्रमोद सावंत ने किया है आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर से सीएम बनने तक का सफर
-
राहुल का पीएम मोदी पर तंज- चोरी में शामिल था चौकीदार, जब पकड़ा गया तो पूरे देश को चौकीदार कहा
-
पहले चायवाला और अब चौकीदार, देश वाकई बदल रहा है: मायावती
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: "Not playing is not the solution," former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly stated on Tuesday amid concerns around players' workload with the World Cup starting only a few days after the IPL.
There has been a lot of discussion on how the World Cup-bound players need to effectively manage their workload during a demanding tournament like the Indian Premier League.
Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly (L) head coach Ricky Ponting. Twitter @DelhiCapitals
"Yes, there is a lot of cricket but you just play. How many cricketers get to play 15-16 years of international cricket? I don't think anyone should worry about being fatigued, being tired. Just find a way to get fresh," Ganguly said during an event organised by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.
Ganguly was recently appointed advisor of the rechristened Delhi Capitals. Ganguly said skipping matches is not the way to go.
"... Because I have always said there is limited time to play this sport. Getting opportunities at the international level, at the IPL level, this will never come back, so find a way to get rest, find a way to stay fresh and keep playing.
"Not playing is not the solution, even our generation played a lot of cricket. Yes IPL was not there as it came towards the end of our career but, cricket-wise, it was same.
"I keep saying that before you realise, you will see 10-12 years have just flown away. Just make the most of it and play every possible cricket match you can," Ganguly advised the present-day cricketers.
Skipper Virat Kohli recently said it is up to the players to realise the kind of load they are taking, and the iconic Sachin Tendulkar on Monday agreed with him.
According to Ganguly, the cricket boards would be better off with a little bit of flexibility, leaving the decision on players.
"Decision should be left to the players. It's their career, you play at the top level consistently and you can get injured. And there is no guarantee that when you play for the country you won't get injured.
"So there is no hard and fast rule. I believe in one thing, as a player, when you get an opportunity, play, never say I don't want to play."
Delhi Capitals advisor Ganguly and coach Ricky Ponting also lavished praise on seasoned pacer Ishant Sharma for his growth in international cricket, saying he is bowling at his best at the moment and is someone who can make adjustments effortlessly.
Updated Date:
Mar 19, 2019 16:47:57 IST
Also See
Rishabh Pant has X-factor to win India World Cup, would play him at No 4, says Australian legend Ricky Ponting
IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly appointed Delhi Capitals' adviser for upcoming season
LISTEN: Full script of Episode 163 of Spodcast where we discuss Sourav Ganguly's appointment as Delhi Capitals adviser, Dipa Karmakar reaching vaults final at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup and more