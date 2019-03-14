First Cricket
IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly denies conflict of interest after joining Delhi Capitals, says he took permission from CoA

There is absolutely no conflict of interest. I resigned from the IPL governing council earlier. I have spoken to the CoA too before committing myself to the role, said Ganguly

Press Trust of India, Mar 14, 2019 19:21:02 IST

Kolkata: Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that he has taken up an advisery role with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals after consulting Committee of Administrators (CoA).

"There is absolutely no conflict of interest. I resigned from the IPL governing council earlier. I have spoken to the CoA too before committing myself to the role," Ganguly told PTI.

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

He has been an administrator for more than five years now but contributing in technical matters and strategy is what excites him the most.

"I am feeling very excited. Always wanted to return to cricket. You can say I am a happy man," Ganguly, who had captained KKR and now defunct Pune Warriors in the cash-rich league, said.

"Yes I was the captain of KKR. But this role is totally different from that. Playing on the field is different from providing inputs sitting in the dugout. As a captain, I also had to execute the plans on the field. But this time the onus is on the cricketers to perform."

With batting talents like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw in the Delhi ranks, this will be one of the most competitive outfits in the upcoming IPL, opines Ganguly.

"I think Delhi is more stronger than last year. There are some brilliant talents in the franchise. Hopefully we will have a great IPL.

