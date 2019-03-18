IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan says if Indian batsmen in Delhi Capitals play well, team cam expect a great season
Shikhar Dhawan joined the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad here on Sunday after having taken part in the recently concluded One-Day series against Australia.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Manohar Parrikar dead; Goa CM funeral news updates: Wikipedia dubs Pramod Sawant as new Goa CM; everything will be clear shortly, says BJP
-
Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft carrier amid heightened tensions with Pakistan
-
Congress fails to seize opportunity created by Citizenship Amendment Bill as BJP fights back to retain grip on North East
-
L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagchi resigns from govt post 'to save company' from hostile takeover
-
Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage temperament in memorable title campaign
-
Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself in court; attorney says he appears mentally stable
-
Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that are more conflicted than I am
-
In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it takes to become Indian
-
No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish
-
LIVE: प्रियंका गांधी की गंगा यात्रा शुरू, नाव से प्रयागराज के मनइया पहुंची
-
पर्रिकर का मिरामार बीच पर सैन्य एवं राजकीय सम्मान के साथ होगा अंतिम संस्कार
-
लोकसभा चुनाव: UP में कांग्रेस ने एसपी-बीएसपी और आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी 7 सीटें
-
बिहार: NDA ने किया सीटों का बंटवारा, जानिए किसे मिली कौन सी सीट
-
राहुल गांधी के नारे की हवा निकालने की कोशिश, अब BJP का नया नारा ‘मैं भी चौकीदार’
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan Monday reckoned that the Indian batsmen would need to score the bulk of runs for Delhi Capitals to harbour hopes of winning the Indian Premier League.
Dhawan joined the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad here on Sunday after having taken part in the recently concluded One-Day series against Australia.
File image of Shikhar Dhawan. AFP
The left-handed batsman also took part in a T20 practice match organised by the Delhi Capitals to prepare for the upcoming season.
"In IPL, the team who wins the trophy is always the one who has the best balance in the squad. Our team this year is also very balanced as we have good all-rounders, spinners and batsmen. The most important thing for us will be that our Indian batsmen play well and our top 4-5 batsmen are Indian, so I am expecting a great season ahead," said Dhawan.
A regular in India's limited overs scheme of things, Dhawan has spent 10 seasons away in IPL before joining the Delhi franchise.
"It is like a second homecoming for me, and I am very excited to be a part of the Delhi Capitals for the IPL season. It is a very happy feeling for me to have come back to my home city of Delhi after spending 10 seasons away in the IPL," said Dhawan.
He continued, "Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium has been my home ground since my early days, and I will be doing my best to perform for the team as I know the conditions and pitches well.
"Apart from that, I will also be looking to help our younger players get used to the pressure of playing in such a big tournament, and hopefully I can spur them on to perform on the field to the best of their abilities."
For Sunday's practice T20 match, the squad was divided into two teams, one led by Rishabh Pant, who joined them over the weekend, and the other by Shreyas Iyer.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 18, 2019 13:46:43 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly appointed Delhi Capitals' adviser for upcoming season
India vs Australia: 'I don't read newspapers', says Shikhar Dhawan after facing criticism for lack of form
India vs Australia: Pressure gets to Virat Kohli's men as fearless visitors thrive in decider