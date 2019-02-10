First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Feb 10, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 13, 2019
NZ vs BAN
McLean Park, Napier
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 13, 2019
OMA vs IRE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Shane Warne named brand ambassador of Rajasthan Royals for upcoming season

Warne, who led Rajasthan Royals to its first and only IPL title in 2008, was the mentor of the side last season. But this year the Australian will be associated with the team in a new role.

Press Trust of India, Feb 10, 2019 20:28:39 IST

Australia spin legend Shane Warne was on Sunday named as the brand ambassador of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Warne, who led Rajasthan Royals to its first and only IPL title in 2008, was the mentor of the side last season. But this year the Australian will be associated with the team in a new role.

File image of Shane Warne. Reuters

File image of Shane Warne. Reuters

Warne went on to captain Rajasthan Royals for four seasons until 2011, after which he retired from all forms of cricket.

"I'm very happy to be back with the Royals and I'm grateful to the team and the fans for their constant support. It was important for us to retain our established values but at the same time develop a new and modern identity. I am already in love with the new look of the team and hope the fans will love it too," Warne said.

Besides, Rajasthan Royals has also decided to change its jersey colour from blue to pink this year.

"Jaipur is known as the pink city, Jodhpur is famous for pink sandstone and Udaipur produces pink marble. Pink, therefore, is best suited as the official colour of Rajasthan Royals, which will also help the fans identify and celebrate their team," the franchise said in a statement.

Rajasthan Royals lead owner Manoj Badale added: "This is an exciting change for us and comes as a response to the fantastic reaction from the fans to our training kit and Cancer Out jersey last year, as well as of course Jaipur being the Pink city.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 20:28:40 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, Manoj Badale, Rajasthan Royals, Shane Warne, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all