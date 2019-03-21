First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 1st T20I Mar 19, 2019
SA Vs SL
Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
SL in SA | 5th ODI Mar 16, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 22, 2019
PHI vs PNG
Amini Park, Port Moresby
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 22, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Shane Warne inspired me to bowl with a big and brave heart, says Delhi Capitals' Sandeep Lamichchane

Delhi Capitals' up-and-coming leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne has received advice from the master of the craft, Shane Warne, who asked him to bowl with a "big and brave heart".

Press Trust of India, Mar 21, 2019 16:20:01 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' up-and-coming leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne has received advice from the master of the craft, Shane Warne, who asked him to bowl with a "big and brave heart".

The huge fan of Warne said that he wants to follow the example of the Australian legend.

Sandeep Lamichchane has stated that he idolises Australian spin legend Shane Warne. Image credit: Twitter/@IamSandeep25

Sandeep Lamichchane has stated that he idolises Australian spin legend Shane Warne. Image credit: Twitter/@IamSandeep25

"I have always admired and idolised Shane Warne the most, and fortunately for me, IPL has given me the chance to meet him. I met him last season where he gave me certain tips to improve my bowling, which also gave me a huge boost in my career.

"However, I believe, the most important advice that he gave me was to make sure that I bowl with a big and brave heart," Lamichanne said.

The 18-year-old Lamichanne believes that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will provide him with a great opportunity to shine against the world's best.

The Nepalese bowler, who will represent the franchise for the second year running, spoke after Delhi Capitals' second friendly T20 match on Wednesday.

Coming off an impressive Big Bash League season in Australia, Lamichanne said keeping things simple and working hard have been the keys to success for him.

"It is sometimes a struggle to not be playing competitive international cricket or not playing at all when I go back home. But whenever I get the opportunity to play in such leagues, I like to keep things simple and I know that I have to work hard because I don't get these facilities in Nepal.

"So whenever I have the chance to play here in IPL and in other leagues, I only focus on performing to the best of my abilities," said Lamichanne.

Speaking on the impact of last IPL on his career, the youngster said, "Last year was a very special year for me as I got the chance to play in the biggest cricket league in the world.

"IPL 2018 will always be a special memory for me in my career, and I believe that it is the perfect platform for players like me who come from the non-Test playing nations.

"We now also have Samuel Badree with the team, who himself has been one of the top leg-spinners for the West Indies so I am looking forward to perform under his guidance.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 16:20:01 IST

Tags : BBL, Big Bash League, Cricket, Delhi Capitals, IPL, IPL 12, IPL 2019, Sandeep Lamichchane, Shane Warne, t20

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all